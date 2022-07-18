Carruth Cellars opens Liberty Station outlet

Carruth Cellars, an urban winery headquartered in Solana Beach, opened its fourth tasting room location Monday at Liberty Station in Point Loma.

The new 12,000-square-foot, indoor-outdoor wine garden location will take the place of the company’s other San Diego location in Little Italy, which recently closed after five years because the lease on the property ended. The new venue joins other Carruth locations in Solana Beach, Carlsbad and Oceanside.

The new location features wines by the glass and bottle, and a menu of shareable appetizers, paninis, salads, charcuterie boards and desserts. There is also a market area selling wines, cheeses, olive oils, tapenades and cured meats. The new location offers 90-minute, five-wine tasting sessions. The new location is at 2710 Historic Decatur Road, Barrack 17, San Diego. Visit carruthcellars.com.