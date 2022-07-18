Advertisement
Carruth Cellars opens Liberty Station outlet

The new Carruth Cellars Liberty Station Wine Garden.
(Courtesy of Carruth Cellars)
By Pam Kragen
Carruth Cellars, an urban winery headquartered in Solana Beach, opened its fourth tasting room location Monday at Liberty Station in Point Loma.

The new 12,000-square-foot, indoor-outdoor wine garden location will take the place of the company’s other San Diego location in Little Italy, which recently closed after five years because the lease on the property ended. The new venue joins other Carruth locations in Solana Beach, Carlsbad and Oceanside.

The new location features wines by the glass and bottle, and a menu of shareable appetizers, paninis, salads, charcuterie boards and desserts. There is also a market area selling wines, cheeses, olive oils, tapenades and cured meats. The new location offers 90-minute, five-wine tasting sessions. The new location is at 2710 Historic Decatur Road, Barrack 17, San Diego. Visit carruthcellars.com.

Pam Kragen

Pam Kragen is a feature writer and critic who specializes in writing dining, theater, opera and human interest stories. She joined The San Diego Union-Tribune staff in October 2012 after 27 years at the North County Times, where she served as the Arts & Features Editor, as well as the paper’s longtime arts writer and theater and opera critic. She is the president and co-founder of the San Diego Theatre Critics Circle. She holds a bachelor of arts degree in journalism from San Diego State University and completed fellowships in theater criticism at the University of Southern California and opera-classical music criticism at Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. In 2022, she was chosen as one of the fellows in the prestigious National Critics Institute, run by the Eugene O’Neill Theater Center in New London, Conn.

