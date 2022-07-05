Youngblood hidden bar in East Village named to Esquire’s 2022 list of the 25 ‘Best Bars in America’
Youngblood, a small hidden bar that opened last year inside CH Projects’ East Village speakeasy Noble Experiment, has been named to Esquire Magazine’s list of the 25 “Best Bars in America, 2022.” The list also features three other California bars: Mirabelle in Los Angeles, Snail Bar in Oakland and Scribe Winery in Sonoma.
Esquire staffers praised the secret nature of the glitzy one-room bar, which has just 30 seats, 16 of them at the bar. They also praised how the bartenders deliver guests a multicourse cocktail experience rather than a menu. Youngblood is at 777 G St., San Diego. Visit consortiumholdings.com/projects/youngblood.
