Tacotarian to open in North Park

Tacotarian Plant-Based Mexican Eatery, a vegan taco shop chain born in Las Vegas in 2018, will open its first location in California and its fifth store overall in North Park this month.

The new location at 4332 30th St. was the former home of two other vegan eateries: Modern Vegan, which has permanently closed, and Chicago Not Dogs, which is on hiatus as it scouts for a new location. Tacotarian’s menu features 16 varieties of tacos, as well as burritos, quesadillas, enchiladas, soups, salads and snacks. Visit tacotarianlv.com