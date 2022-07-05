Advertisement
Advertisement
Share
Eat | Drink

Tacotarian to open in North Park

A selection of vegan dishes at Tacotarian, a Las Vegas chain that is opening a restaurant in North Park.
(Tacotarian)

Tacotarian Plant-Based Mexican Eatery, a vegan taco shop chain born in Las Vegas in 2018, will open its first location in California and its fifth store overall in North Park this month.

By Pam Kragen
Share

Tacotarian Plant-Based Mexican Eatery, a vegan taco shop chain born in Las Vegas in 2018, will open its first location in California and its fifth store overall in North Park this month.

The new location at 4332 30th St. was the former home of two other vegan eateries: Modern Vegan, which has permanently closed, and Chicago Not Dogs, which is on hiatus as it scouts for a new location. Tacotarian’s menu features 16 varieties of tacos, as well as burritos, quesadillas, enchiladas, soups, salads and snacks. Visit tacotarianlv.com

Eat | Drink Latest
Pam Kragen

Pam Kragen is a feature writer and critic who specializes in writing dining, theater, opera and human interest stories. She joined The San Diego Union-Tribune staff in October 2012 after 27 years at the North County Times, where she served as the Arts & Features Editor, as well as the paper’s longtime arts writer and theater and opera critic. She is the president and co-founder of the San Diego Theatre Critics Circle. She holds a bachelor of arts degree in journalism from San Diego State University and completed fellowships in theater criticism at the University of Southern California and opera-classical music criticism at Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. In 2022, she was chosen as one of the fellows in the prestigious National Critics Institute, run by the Eugene O’Neill Theater Center in New London, Conn.

More on the Subject

Advertisement