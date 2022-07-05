Cori Trattoria Pastaficio introduces new pasta dish with ancient grains, cacio e pepe sauce and caviar

Accursio Lota, chef/owner of Cori Trattoria Pastaficio, has introduced a new pasta dish, Bigoli Cacio, Pepe e Caviar, made with ancient grains from the Molino Leoni, a small wheat producer in Marche, Italy, that grows and harvests whole grains that have not been genetically modified.

Lota describes the wheat’s flavor as rich, nutty and complex. The Bigoli pasta is made in-house and served with a cacio e pepe sauce and caviar and dusted with powdered kelp and Pipli black pepper. A vegan alternative has the Bigoli noodles sautéed with fresh fava beans, peas and artichokes and served with lemon-infused extra virgin olive oil. The Bigoli dishes are on the new summer menu, which is being introduced this weekend. Visit 2977 Upas St., San Diego or coripasta.com