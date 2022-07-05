Advertisement
Eat | Drink

Cori Trattoria Pastaficio introduces new pasta dish with ancient grains, cacio e pepe sauce and caviar

The Bigoli pasta made with ancient grains imported from Italy at Cori Trattoria Pastaficio in North Park.
(Cori Trattoria Pastaficio)

Accursio Lota, chef/owner of Cori Trattoria Pastaficio, has introduced a new pasta dish, Bigoli Cacio, Pepe e Caviar.

By Pam Kragen
Accursio Lota, chef/owner of Cori Trattoria Pastaficio, has introduced a new pasta dish, Bigoli Cacio, Pepe e Caviar, made with ancient grains from the Molino Leoni, a small wheat producer in Marche, Italy, that grows and harvests whole grains that have not been genetically modified.

Lota describes the wheat’s flavor as rich, nutty and complex. The Bigoli pasta is made in-house and served with a cacio e pepe sauce and caviar and dusted with powdered kelp and Pipli black pepper. A vegan alternative has the Bigoli noodles sautéed with fresh fava beans, peas and artichokes and served with lemon-infused extra virgin olive oil. The Bigoli dishes are on the new summer menu, which is being introduced this weekend. Visit 2977 Upas St., San Diego or coripasta.com

Pam Kragen

Pam Kragen is a feature writer and critic who specializes in writing dining, theater, opera and human interest stories. She joined The San Diego Union-Tribune staff in October 2012 after 27 years at the North County Times, where she served as the Arts & Features Editor, as well as the paper’s longtime arts writer and theater and opera critic. She is the president and co-founder of the San Diego Theatre Critics Circle. She holds a bachelor of arts degree in journalism from San Diego State University and completed fellowships in theater criticism at the University of Southern California and opera-classical music criticism at Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. In 2022, she was chosen as one of the fellows in the prestigious National Critics Institute, run by the Eugene O’Neill Theater Center in New London, Conn.

