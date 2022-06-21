Advertisement
Advertisement
Share
Eat | Drink

Java Earth opens second location in La Jolla

A selection of menu items from newly opened Java Earth in La Jolla.
(Celina Kenyon)
By Pam Kragen
Share

The local family behind Java Earth, a stylish 12-year-old café in Pacific Beach that serves coffees, pastries, salads, bowls, burritos and paninis, opened their second location on June 4 in La Jolla.

Abe and Debbie Artenstein started their business in 2010 in a converted home on Cass Street in P.B. As its offerings have evolved and expanded, the Artensteins’ adult children, Andrea and Alex, have joined the business.

The new location at 1030 Torrey Pines Road in La Jolla shares a large patio with its neighbor restaurants, including Himitsu and Marketplace Grille. Java Earth’s signature menu items include maple cold foam Americano, lavender latte, mint iced coffee, Be Well Bowl, So Cal burrito and California veggie panini, as well as Debbie’s homemade lemon loaf. Visit javaearthcoffee.com.

Eat | Drink Latest
Pam Kragen

Pam Kragen is a feature writer and critic who specializes in writing dining, theater, opera and human interest stories. She joined The San Diego Union-Tribune staff in October 2012 after 27 years at the North County Times, where she served as the Arts & Features Editor, as well as the paper’s longtime arts writer and theater and opera critic. She is the president and co-founder of the San Diego Theatre Critics Circle. She holds a bachelor of arts degree in journalism from San Diego State University and completed fellowships in theater criticism at the University of Southern California and opera-classical music criticism at Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. In 2022, she was chosen as one of the fellows in the prestigious National Critics Institute, run by the Eugene O’Neill Theater Center in New London, Conn.

More on the Subject

Advertisement