Java Earth opens second location in La Jolla

The local family behind Java Earth, a stylish 12-year-old café in Pacific Beach that serves coffees, pastries, salads, bowls, burritos and paninis, opened their second location on June 4 in La Jolla.

Abe and Debbie Artenstein started their business in 2010 in a converted home on Cass Street in P.B. As its offerings have evolved and expanded, the Artensteins’ adult children, Andrea and Alex, have joined the business.

The new location at 1030 Torrey Pines Road in La Jolla shares a large patio with its neighbor restaurants, including Himitsu and Marketplace Grille. Java Earth’s signature menu items include maple cold foam Americano, lavender latte, mint iced coffee, Be Well Bowl, So Cal burrito and California veggie panini, as well as Debbie’s homemade lemon loaf. Visit javaearthcoffee.com.

