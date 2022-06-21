Hilton Bayfront debuts Hudson & Nash

Hudson & Nash, a new California road trip-themed eatery, has replaced the former Vela restaurant at the Hilton San Diego Bayfront Hotel in downtown San Diego.

The all-day restaurant’s menu specialty is dishes made with California Coastal ingredients, including local produce and proteins, cheeses and honey and fresh-caught seafood. It also serves California wines and has 24 San Diego craft beers on tap. Dishes include burgers, burritos, aguachile, salads, calamari, lumpia, pizzas, mussels and more. Hudson & Nash also offers full breakfast and lunch service and the bar is open until midnight. The hotel is at 1 Park Blvd., San Diego. Visit hudsonandnash.com.