Not long after opening of The Boochyard, Local Roots to open Solana Beach tasting room

Cousins Joe Carmichael, left, and Ryan White inside their Local Roots Kombucha brewery in Vista.
(Local Roots)
By Pam Kragen
In March, North County cousins Ryan White and Joe Carmichael opened The Boochyard, a tap room in Vista for their 5-year-old company, Local Roots Hard Kombucha. Another Local Roots tasting room will open July 1 near the Carruth Cellars winery on South Cedros Avenue in Solana Beach.

The new 7,500-square-foot Vista tasting room is in the same business park location at the company’s brewery.

Delayed by two years because of the pandemic, the Boochyard has 40 rotating flavors of hard and non-alcoholic kombucha on tap, including Cali Mule, Blood Orange Mimosa, Strawberry Mojito, Purple Haze, Island Vibes, Mai Tai, and a specialty Hop ‘N Citrus collaboration with Second Chance Brew Co. Take-home cans and growlers are also available. The Boochyard also has an onsite kitchen serving a sustainable menu of appetizers and entrees.

The Boochyard is at 1430 Vantage Court, Suite 101, in Vista. Hours are 3 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays, noon to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and noon to 9 p.m. Sundays. Beginning June 18, the company will launch a summer concert series at its Vista location.

Local Roots is also the exclusive kombucha of the San Diego County Fairgrounds and the Belly Up Tavern in Solana Beach.

Visit localrootskombucha.com.

Pam Kragen

Pam Kragen is a feature writer who specializes in writing human interest, dining, theater and opera stories. She joined The San Diego Union-Tribune staff in October 2012 after 27 years at the North County Times, where she served as the Arts & Features Editor, as well as the paper’s longtime arts writer and theater/opera critic. She is the president and co-founder of the San Diego Theatre Critics Circle. She holds a bachelor of arts degree in journalism from San Diego State University and completed fellowships in theater criticism at the University of Southern California and opera/classical music criticism at Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. She reports from the U-T’s North County office in San Marcos.

