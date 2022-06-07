Not long after opening of The Boochyard, Local Roots to open Solana Beach tasting room

In March, North County cousins Ryan White and Joe Carmichael opened The Boochyard, a tap room in Vista for their 5-year-old company, Local Roots Hard Kombucha. Another Local Roots tasting room will open July 1 near the Carruth Cellars winery on South Cedros Avenue in Solana Beach.

The new 7,500-square-foot Vista tasting room is in the same business park location at the company’s brewery.

Delayed by two years because of the pandemic, the Boochyard has 40 rotating flavors of hard and non-alcoholic kombucha on tap, including Cali Mule, Blood Orange Mimosa, Strawberry Mojito, Purple Haze, Island Vibes, Mai Tai, and a specialty Hop ‘N Citrus collaboration with Second Chance Brew Co. Take-home cans and growlers are also available. The Boochyard also has an onsite kitchen serving a sustainable menu of appetizers and entrees.

The Boochyard is at 1430 Vantage Court, Suite 101, in Vista. Hours are 3 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays, noon to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and noon to 9 p.m. Sundays. Beginning June 18, the company will launch a summer concert series at its Vista location.

Local Roots is also the exclusive kombucha of the San Diego County Fairgrounds and the Belly Up Tavern in Solana Beach.

Visit localrootskombucha.com.