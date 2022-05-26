Advertisement
Mostra Coffee’s Nick Berardi named No. 1 bean roaster in the U.S.

Nick Berardi of San Diego’s Mostra Coffee, center, won the top prize for U.S. Roaster at the 2022 U.S. Coffee Championships in April.
(USCC)
By Pam Kragen
Nick Berardi, the head roaster at San Diego’s 9-year-old Mostra Coffee Co., has been named America’s No. 1 U.S. Roaster in the U.S. Coffee Championships.

Berardi beat out 21 other professional roasters at the Specialty Coffee Expo in Boston last month. As America’s top roaster, Berardi will head to Milan, Italy, this summer to compete in the world championships. Two years ago, Mostra earned its first national prize when Roast Magazine named it the 2020 Micro-Roaster of the Year.

Mostra was founded in 2013 by a team of four Filipino American friends, Jelynn Malone, Beverly Magtanong, Sam Magtanong and Mike Arquines. Mostra, the Italian word for “performance,” sources it beans from all over the world, including the Philippines. Headquartered in North County, it operates coffee shops in Carmel Mountain Ranch, 4S Ranch and Bankers Hill. Visit mostracoffee.com.

Kragen writes about restaurants for the San Diego Union-Tribune. Email her at pam.kragen@sduniontribune.com.

Pam Kragen

