Le Parfait Paris opens in Coronado

Macarons for sale at Le Parfait Paris in Coronado.
(Le Parfait Paris)
By Pam Kragen
Le Parfait Paris, a San Diego-born pastry shop chain founded in 2014 by Paris transplants Guillaume and Ludivine Ryon, has opened its fifth location this month in Coronado.

The shop’s specialty is fresh-baked macaron sandwich cookies, as well as French croissants, crepes, tartes and quiches. The new location is at 1201 First St., Suite 104, Coronado. Visit parfaitparis.com

Pam Kragen writes about local restaurants for the San Diego Union-Tribune. Email her at pam.kragen@sduniontribune.com.

Pam Kragen

Pam Kragen is a feature writer who specializes in writing human interest, dining, theater and opera stories. She joined The San Diego Union-Tribune staff in October 2012 after 27 years at the North County Times, where she served as the Arts & Features Editor, as well as the paper’s longtime arts writer and theater/opera critic. She is the president and co-founder of the San Diego Theatre Critics Circle. She holds a bachelor of arts degree in journalism from San Diego State University and completed fellowships in theater criticism at the University of Southern California and opera/classical music criticism at Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. She reports from the U-T’s North County office in San Marcos.

