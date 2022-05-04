Le Parfait Paris opens in Coronado

Le Parfait Paris, a San Diego-born pastry shop chain founded in 2014 by Paris transplants Guillaume and Ludivine Ryon, has opened its fifth location this month in Coronado.

The shop’s specialty is fresh-baked macaron sandwich cookies, as well as French croissants, crepes, tartes and quiches. The new location is at 1201 First St., Suite 104, Coronado. Visit parfaitparis.com

Pam Kragen writes about local restaurants for the San Diego Union-Tribune. Email her at pam.kragen@sduniontribune.com.