Chick’nCone gives away free meals to local food banks

Chick’nCone, a Pennsylvania-based restaurant chain that serves fried chicken tenders in fresh-baked waffle cones, has launched a program to donate one free meal to a local food bank for every customer who uploads a photo of their own Chick’nCone purchase to the GiftAMeal cellphone app.

The program is being offered at all 17 Chick’nCone locations nationwide, including its recently opened venues at 1158 W. San Marcos Blvd., Suite 103, in San Marcos, and at San Diego’s Petco Park. Visit chickncone.com

Pam Kragen writes about local restaurants for the San Diego Union-Tribune. Email her at pam.kragen@sduniontribune.com.