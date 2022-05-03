Advertisement
Chick’nCone gives away free meals to local food banks

Chick'nCone is giving a free meal to the hungry for each one purchased, via the cellphone app GiftAMeal.
By Pam Kragen
Chick’nCone, a Pennsylvania-based restaurant chain that serves fried chicken tenders in fresh-baked waffle cones, has launched a program to donate one free meal to a local food bank for every customer who uploads a photo of their own Chick’nCone purchase to the GiftAMeal cellphone app.

The program is being offered at all 17 Chick’nCone locations nationwide, including its recently opened venues at 1158 W. San Marcos Blvd., Suite 103, in San Marcos, and at San Diego’s Petco Park. Visit chickncone.com

Pam Kragen writes about local restaurants for the San Diego Union-Tribune. Email her at pam.kragen@sduniontribune.com.

Pam Kragen

Pam Kragen is a feature writer who specializes in writing human interest, dining, theater and opera stories. She joined The San Diego Union-Tribune staff in October 2012 after 27 years at the North County Times, where she served as the Arts & Features Editor, as well as the paper’s longtime arts writer and theater/opera critic. She is the president and co-founder of the San Diego Theatre Critics Circle. She holds a bachelor of arts degree in journalism from San Diego State University and completed fellowships in theater criticism at the University of Southern California and opera/classical music criticism at Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. She reports from the U-T’s North County office in San Marcos.

