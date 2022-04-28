Advertisement
Check out Mikami Sushi’s newly-open sister lounge in Convoy

A selection of dishes from newly opened Mikami Bar in the Convoy dining district of San Diego.
(Kimberly Motos )
By Pam Kragen
Mikami Sushi, a 1-year-old revolving sushi restaurant in the Convoy dining district, has opened a second concept in the same location this month: Mikami Bar, a Japanese “izakaya” lounge offering live music, an elevated appetizer menu and sake cocktails.

Some of the Mikami dishes by chef Joshua Hiroki include braised pork belly, tuna tataki and tuna tartare. Mikami Bar opened April 7 at 7319 Clairemont Mesa Blvd. Visit mikamisushi.com

Pam Kragen writes about local restaurants for the San Diego Union-Tribune. Email her at pam.kragen@sduniontribune.com.

