Check out Mikami Sushi’s newly-open sister lounge in Convoy

Mikami Sushi, a 1-year-old revolving sushi restaurant in the Convoy dining district, has opened a second concept in the same location this month: Mikami Bar, a Japanese “izakaya” lounge offering live music, an elevated appetizer menu and sake cocktails.

Some of the Mikami dishes by chef Joshua Hiroki include braised pork belly, tuna tataki and tuna tartare. Mikami Bar opened April 7 at 7319 Clairemont Mesa Blvd. Visit mikamisushi.com

