An’s Gelato opens new location in Del Mar

A selection of gelatos at newly opened An's Hatmakers dessert shop at Del mar Plaza.
(Kimberly Motos )
By Pam Kragen
An’s Gelato in North Park opened its second shop on the ground floor of Del Mar Plaza shopping center in Del Mar last month. Named An’s Hatmakers, the shop has been decorated as a gilded age-style haberdashery shop filled with hat boxes.

The name is a play on An’s original shop, which opened four years ago in the 1930s-built An’s Dry Cleaning store on Adams Avenue.

Rather than rename the building, the gelato company adopted its name and gave fabric names to all of its dessert flavors. All of the gelatos at An’s Hatmakers in Del Mar have names inspired by hat designs, like Fez, Newsboy and Panama.

The shop is at 1555 Camino Del Mar, Suite 115, Del Mar. Visit ansgelato.com

Pam Kragen writes about local restaurants for the San Diego Union-Tribune. Email her at pam.kragen@sduniontribune.com.

Pam Kragen

Pam Kragen is a feature writer who specializes in writing human interest, dining, theater and opera stories. She joined The San Diego Union-Tribune staff in October 2012 after 27 years at the North County Times, where she served as the Arts & Features Editor, as well as the paper’s longtime arts writer and theater/opera critic. She is the president and co-founder of the San Diego Theatre Critics Circle. She holds a bachelor of arts degree in journalism from San Diego State University and completed fellowships in theater criticism at the University of Southern California and opera/classical music criticism at Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. She reports from the U-T’s North County office in San Marcos.

