An’s Gelato opens new location in Del Mar

An’s Gelato in North Park opened its second shop on the ground floor of Del Mar Plaza shopping center in Del Mar last month. Named An’s Hatmakers, the shop has been decorated as a gilded age-style haberdashery shop filled with hat boxes.

The name is a play on An’s original shop, which opened four years ago in the 1930s-built An’s Dry Cleaning store on Adams Avenue.

Rather than rename the building, the gelato company adopted its name and gave fabric names to all of its dessert flavors. All of the gelatos at An’s Hatmakers in Del Mar have names inspired by hat designs, like Fez, Newsboy and Panama.

The shop is at 1555 Camino Del Mar, Suite 115, Del Mar. Visit ansgelato.com

Pam Kragen writes about local restaurants for the San Diego Union-Tribune. Email her at pam.kragen@sduniontribune.com.