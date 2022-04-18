Advertisement
Advertisement
Share
Eat | Drink

Fox5’s Heather Lake debuts pizza at Sammy’s Food + Wine

Fox5 San Diego's Heather Lake and her award-winning hot honey pizza with Sammy's Food + Wine executive chef Alfie Szeprethy.
(Sammy’s Food + Wine)
By Pam Kragen
Share

Sammy’s Food + Wine has added a new pizza to its spring menu at all seven San Diego locations: Heather Lake’s Hot Honey pie.

On National Pizza Day, Feb. 9, the Fox5 San Diego TV host won a pizza bake-off contest hosted by Sammy’s founder Sami Ladeki.

Lake’s pizza, priced at $18, features pepperoni, prosciutto, bell peppers, red onions, house tomato sauce and spicy honey.

Lake’s charity of choice, the Monarch School for unhoused youth in Barrio Logan, received a $5,000 donation from Sammy’s in honor of her win. For locations, visit www.sammyspizza.com.

Eat | Drink Restaurants
Pam Kragen

Pam Kragen is a feature writer who specializes in writing human interest, dining, theater and opera stories. She joined The San Diego Union-Tribune staff in October 2012 after 27 years at the North County Times, where she served as the Arts & Features Editor, as well as the paper’s longtime arts writer and theater/opera critic. She is the president and co-founder of the San Diego Theatre Critics Circle. She holds a bachelor of arts degree in journalism from San Diego State University and completed fellowships in theater criticism at the University of Southern California and opera/classical music criticism at Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. She reports from the U-T’s North County office in San Marcos.

More on the Subject

Advertisement