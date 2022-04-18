Fox5’s Heather Lake debuts pizza at Sammy’s Food + Wine
Sammy’s Food + Wine has added a new pizza to its spring menu at all seven San Diego locations: Heather Lake’s Hot Honey pie.
On National Pizza Day, Feb. 9, the Fox5 San Diego TV host won a pizza bake-off contest hosted by Sammy’s founder Sami Ladeki.
Lake’s pizza, priced at $18, features pepperoni, prosciutto, bell peppers, red onions, house tomato sauce and spicy honey.
Lake’s charity of choice, the Monarch School for unhoused youth in Barrio Logan, received a $5,000 donation from Sammy’s in honor of her win. For locations, visit www.sammyspizza.com.
