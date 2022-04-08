Advertisement
Advertisement
Share
Eat | Drink

SeaWorld hosts Seven Seas Food Festival

SeaWorld San Diego's Seven Seas Food Festival runs through May 1, 2022.
(SeaWorld San Diego)
By Pam Kragen
Share

SeaWorld San Diego has launched its annual Seven Seas Food Festival, where theme park guests can purchase bite-size samples of more than 150 international food and drink offerings and enjoy live entertainment.

This year’s fest features 30 new food items, 50 cocktails and wines and more than 50 craft beers from San Diego and beyond. The event runs through May 1.

Some of the dining options, found at kiosks and restaurant locations parkwide, are chipotle portabella tacos, churro cheesecake, fried ravioli with pesto, charcuterie boards, bratwurst sliders, pork gyozas, bulgogi bowls and spiked Thai iced tea. San Diego’s Mike Hess Brewing has also released a limited edition Emperor hazy IPA beer to celebrate the park’s newly opened Emperor dive coaster.

For $65, guests can buy a pass to sample 10 food or drink items. A 15-item pass is $80. SeaWorld is offering Southern California residents a 12-month park pass for $10 a month, which comes with three free bonus food samples. For details, visit seaworldsandiego.com/7seas.

Kragen writes about dining for the San Diego Union-Tribune. Email her at pam.kragen@sduniontribune.com.

Eat | Drink EventsThings To Do
Pam Kragen

Pam Kragen is a feature writer who specializes in writing human interest, dining, theater and opera stories. She joined The San Diego Union-Tribune staff in October 2012 after 27 years at the North County Times, where she served as the Arts & Features Editor, as well as the paper’s longtime arts writer and theater/opera critic. She is the president and co-founder of the San Diego Theatre Critics Circle. She holds a bachelor of arts degree in journalism from San Diego State University and completed fellowships in theater criticism at the University of Southern California and opera/classical music criticism at Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. She reports from the U-T’s North County office in San Marcos.

More on the Subject

Advertisement