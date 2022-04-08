SeaWorld hosts Seven Seas Food Festival

SeaWorld San Diego has launched its annual Seven Seas Food Festival, where theme park guests can purchase bite-size samples of more than 150 international food and drink offerings and enjoy live entertainment.

This year’s fest features 30 new food items, 50 cocktails and wines and more than 50 craft beers from San Diego and beyond. The event runs through May 1.

Some of the dining options, found at kiosks and restaurant locations parkwide, are chipotle portabella tacos, churro cheesecake, fried ravioli with pesto, charcuterie boards, bratwurst sliders, pork gyozas, bulgogi bowls and spiked Thai iced tea. San Diego’s Mike Hess Brewing has also released a limited edition Emperor hazy IPA beer to celebrate the park’s newly opened Emperor dive coaster.

For $65, guests can buy a pass to sample 10 food or drink items. A 15-item pass is $80. SeaWorld is offering Southern California residents a 12-month park pass for $10 a month, which comes with three free bonus food samples. For details, visit seaworldsandiego.com/7seas.

Kragen writes about dining for the San Diego Union-Tribune. Email her at pam.kragen@sduniontribune.com.