Everytable opens two local storefronts in Vista and Chula Vista
Everytable, a Los Angeles-based mission-drive food company that sells its home-delivered meals on a sliding scale, has opened two storefronts this week in Vista and Chula Vista.
The new locations, open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays only, are at 620 Hacienda Drive in Vista and 510 Broadway, No. 6, in Chula Vista. Besides offering grab-and-go meals, the shops sells packaged meal ingredients, bottled drinks, pastries, coffee and tea.
Everytable launched in L.A. in 2016 as a grab-and-go restaurant offering scratch-made affordably priced meals. Last fall, the company raised $16 million to expand its outreach through subscription meal delivery, with the goal of providing low-priced meals in Southern California’s “food desert” communities. Delivery has been available since last June with pricing is based on the median household income for each neighborhood. For example, a meal that costs $6 in Otay Mesa would cost $9 in Del Mar. For details, visit everytable.com.
Kragen writes about dining for the San Diego Union-Tribune. Email her at pam.kragen@sduniontribune.com.
