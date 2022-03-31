Advertisement
Everytable opens two local storefronts in Vista and Chula Vista

A selectiono of Everytable's healthy, fresh-prepared packaged meals
Everytable, which makes healthy fresh-prepared packaged meals for delivery or pickup is opening two stores March 25 in Vista and Chula Vista.
(Everytable)
By Pam Kragen
Everytable, a Los Angeles-based mission-drive food company that sells its home-delivered meals on a sliding scale, has opened two storefronts this week in Vista and Chula Vista.

The new locations, open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays only, are at 620 Hacienda Drive in Vista and 510 Broadway, No. 6, in Chula Vista. Besides offering grab-and-go meals, the shops sells packaged meal ingredients, bottled drinks, pastries, coffee and tea.

Everytable launched in L.A. in 2016 as a grab-and-go restaurant offering scratch-made affordably priced meals. Last fall, the company raised $16 million to expand its outreach through subscription meal delivery, with the goal of providing low-priced meals in Southern California’s “food desert” communities. Delivery has been available since last June with pricing is based on the median household income for each neighborhood. For example, a meal that costs $6 in Otay Mesa would cost $9 in Del Mar. For details, visit everytable.com.

Kragen writes about dining for the San Diego Union-Tribune. Email her at pam.kragen@sduniontribune.com.

Pam Kragen

Pam Kragen is a feature writer who specializes in writing human interest, dining, theater and opera stories. She joined The San Diego Union-Tribune staff in October 2012 after 27 years at the North County Times, where she served as the Arts & Features Editor, as well as the paper’s longtime arts writer and theater/opera critic. She is the president and co-founder of the San Diego Theatre Critics Circle. She holds a bachelor of arts degree in journalism from San Diego State University and completed fellowships in theater criticism at the University of Southern California and opera/classical music criticism at Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. She reports from the U-T’s North County office in San Marcos.

