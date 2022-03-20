Advertisement
Celebrate the Craft culinary festival returns

Kelli Crosson, new executive chef at the Lodge at Torrey Pines at a past Celebrate the Craft event.
Kelli Crosson, new executive chef at the Lodge at Torrey Pines at a past Celebrate the Craft event. The outdoor party returns April 3.
(The Lodge at Torrey Pines)
By Pam Kragen
The Lodge at Torrey Pines hosts its 2022 Celebrate the Craft culinary festival on April 3, an annual food and wine festival that celebrates chefs, farmers, artisan foodmakers, wineries, breweries and distilleries in an outdoor setting on the resort’s terrace.

This year’s event, which celebrates the Lodge’s 20th anniversary, will be helmed for the first time by the hotel’s new executive chef Kelli Crosson and chef Jeff Jackson, the Lodge’s former executive chef who recently moved into a new position as corporate culinary adviser for Evans Hotels. Also featured at the event will be chefs Drew Deckman, Jack Fisher, Greg Frey Jr., Antonio Friscia, Eric Gallerstein, Tim Kolanko, Jarod Moiles, Mike Reidy, Steven Riemer, Jojo Ruiz, Andrew Spurgin and Shihomi Borillo.

Tickets to the event are $195 and include food, beverages, take-home gifts and free valet parking. A portion of ticket sales will benefit Slow Food Urban San Diego, a non-profit organization that raises public awareness and improves access to local, seasonal and sustainably grown food. Visit lodgetorreypines.com.

