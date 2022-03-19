Herb & Sea in Encinitas hosts WILDCOAST dinner

At 6 p.m. March 21, Herb & Sea restaurant at 131 D St. in Encinitas will host a Treasure Fish Feast dinner to benefit WILDCOAST, the international nonprofit dedicated to conserving coastal and marine ecosystems.

The menu will feature exclusively local treasure fish, which are lesser known and non-targeted species inadvertently caught by fisherman while they’re fishing for larger commercial species.

These “bycatch” fish include opah, sheesphead, rock fish, white fish and halibut. All profits from the five-course, $156 meal will benefit WILDCOAST. Reservations can be made at herbandsea.com.

Herb & Sea is also planning to roll out a rotating WILDCOAST fresh catch menu item. $5 from each WILDCOAST dish sold will go to the organization.

Pam Kragen writes about dining for the San Diego Union-Tribune. Email her at pam.kragen@sduniontribune.com.