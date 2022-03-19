Advertisement
Advertisement
Share
Eat | Drink

Herb & Sea in Encinitas hosts WILDCOAST dinner

Herb & Sea restaurant in Encinitas.
(Luke Harold)
By Pam Kragen
Share

At 6 p.m. March 21, Herb & Sea restaurant at 131 D St. in Encinitas will host a Treasure Fish Feast dinner to benefit WILDCOAST, the international nonprofit dedicated to conserving coastal and marine ecosystems.

The menu will feature exclusively local treasure fish, which are lesser known and non-targeted species inadvertently caught by fisherman while they’re fishing for larger commercial species.

READ MORE: Herb & Sea and Ironsmith Coffee Roaster introduce collab menu items

These “bycatch” fish include opah, sheesphead, rock fish, white fish and halibut. All profits from the five-course, $156 meal will benefit WILDCOAST. Reservations can be made at herbandsea.com.

Herb & Sea is also planning to roll out a rotating WILDCOAST fresh catch menu item. $5 from each WILDCOAST dish sold will go to the organization.

Pam Kragen writes about dining for the San Diego Union-Tribune. Email her at pam.kragen@sduniontribune.com.

Eat | Drink Events
Pam Kragen

Pam Kragen is a feature writer who specializes in writing human interest, dining, theater and opera stories. She joined The San Diego Union-Tribune staff in October 2012 after 27 years at the North County Times, where she served as the Arts & Features Editor, as well as the paper’s longtime arts writer and theater/opera critic. She is the president and co-founder of the San Diego Theatre Critics Circle. She holds a bachelor of arts degree in journalism from San Diego State University and completed fellowships in theater criticism at the University of Southern California and opera/classical music criticism at Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. She reports from the U-T’s North County office in San Marcos.

More on the Subject

Advertisement