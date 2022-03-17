RMD hires new culinary director, chef Wilfried Bergerhausen

RMD Group, a San Diego hospital company whose restaurants include Huntress, Lumi by Akira Back, Rustic Root and Volcano Rabbit, has hired chef Wilfried “Wil” Bergerhausen as its new culinary director.

Bergerhausen is a classically trained French chef with 20 years of industry experience working for chefs that include Michael Mina and Joël Robuchon and Michelin-starred properties. At 28, he served as executive chef at Le Cirque at Bellagio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. Most recently he oversaw food operations for an international restaurant group in New York with locations in St. Tropez, Dubai, London and Miami.

Bergerhausen will lead menu development and innovation at all RMD restaurants, including overseeing standards and execution of the Lumi menu. Visit rmdgroupsd.com.

Pam Kragen writes about dining for the San Diego Union-Tribune. Email her at pam.kragen@sduniontribune.com.