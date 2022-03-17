Advertisement
Advertisement
Share
Eat | Drink

RMD hires new culinary director, chef Wilfried Bergerhausen

Chef Wilfried Bergerhausen has been named the new culinary director for San Diego's RMD Group of restaurants.
(RMD Group)
By Pam Kragen
Share

RMD Group, a San Diego hospital company whose restaurants include Huntress, Lumi by Akira Back, Rustic Root and Volcano Rabbit, has hired chef Wilfried “Wil” Bergerhausen as its new culinary director.

Bergerhausen is a classically trained French chef with 20 years of industry experience working for chefs that include Michael Mina and Joël Robuchon and Michelin-starred properties. At 28, he served as executive chef at Le Cirque at Bellagio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. Most recently he oversaw food operations for an international restaurant group in New York with locations in St. Tropez, Dubai, London and Miami.

Bergerhausen will lead menu development and innovation at all RMD restaurants, including overseeing standards and execution of the Lumi menu. Visit rmdgroupsd.com.

Pam Kragen writes about dining for the San Diego Union-Tribune. Email her at pam.kragen@sduniontribune.com.

Eat | Drink
Pam Kragen

Pam Kragen is a feature writer who specializes in writing human interest, dining, theater and opera stories. She joined The San Diego Union-Tribune staff in October 2012 after 27 years at the North County Times, where she served as the Arts & Features Editor, as well as the paper’s longtime arts writer and theater/opera critic. She is the president and co-founder of the San Diego Theatre Critics Circle. She holds a bachelor of arts degree in journalism from San Diego State University and completed fellowships in theater criticism at the University of Southern California and opera/classical music criticism at Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. She reports from the U-T’s North County office in San Marcos.

More on the Subject

Advertisement