Herb & Sea and Ironsmith Coffee Roaster introduce collab menu items

North County dining destination Herb & Sea is collaborating with the coffee shop next door — in this case, Ironsmith Coffee Roasters — on two new collaboration menu items as a way to foster a sense of neighborhood and community in Encinitas.

Introducing the Carajillo, an after-dinner cocktail made with Ironsmith Coffee espresso and Licor 43, and the Lava Cake Chocolate Muffin, inspired by Herb & Sea’s Chocolate Lava Cake dessert, made with Ironsmith Coffee and buttermilk, and featuring a chocolate ganache truffle center.

The muffin is available at Herb & Sea’s Sunday brunch and at Ironsmith on Mondays while supplies last, while the Carajillo will be on the menu at Herb & Sea.

Herb & Sea is located at 131 W. D St. in Encinitas; Ironsmith is located at 458 S. Coast Hwy. 101 in Encinitas. Visit herbandsea.com and ironsmithcoffee.com for more information.