Herb & Sea and Ironsmith Coffee Roaster introduce collab menu items
North County dining destination Herb & Sea is collaborating with the coffee shop next door — in this case, Ironsmith Coffee Roasters — on two new collaboration menu items as a way to foster a sense of neighborhood and community in Encinitas.
Introducing the Carajillo, an after-dinner cocktail made with Ironsmith Coffee espresso and Licor 43, and the Lava Cake Chocolate Muffin, inspired by Herb & Sea’s Chocolate Lava Cake dessert, made with Ironsmith Coffee and buttermilk, and featuring a chocolate ganache truffle center.
The muffin is available at Herb & Sea’s Sunday brunch and at Ironsmith on Mondays while supplies last, while the Carajillo will be on the menu at Herb & Sea.
Herb & Sea is located at 131 W. D St. in Encinitas; Ironsmith is located at 458 S. Coast Hwy. 101 in Encinitas. Visit herbandsea.com and ironsmithcoffee.com for more information.
Sign up for the Pacific Insider newsletter
PACIFIC magazine delivers the latest restaurant and bar openings, festivals and top concerts, every Tuesday.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Pacific San Diego.