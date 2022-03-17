Advertisement
Eat | Drink

Herb & Sea and Ironsmith Coffee Roaster introduce collab menu items

The Carajillo is one of two new collaboration menu items from Herb & Sea and Ironsmith Coffee Roasters.
(Kimberly Motos)
By Jennifer IanniManaging editor, PACIFIC San Diego 
North County dining destination Herb & Sea is collaborating with the coffee shop next door — in this case, Ironsmith Coffee Roasters — on two new collaboration menu items as a way to foster a sense of neighborhood and community in Encinitas.

Introducing the Carajillo, an after-dinner cocktail made with Ironsmith Coffee espresso and Licor 43, and the Lava Cake Chocolate Muffin, inspired by Herb & Sea’s Chocolate Lava Cake dessert, made with Ironsmith Coffee and buttermilk, and featuring a chocolate ganache truffle center.

The muffin is available at Herb & Sea’s Sunday brunch and at Ironsmith on Mondays while supplies last, while the Carajillo will be on the menu at Herb & Sea.

Herb & Sea is located at 131 W. D St. in Encinitas; Ironsmith is located at 458 S. Coast Hwy. 101 in Encinitas. Visit herbandsea.com and ironsmithcoffee.com for more information.

Jennifer Ianni

Jennifer is a native San Diegan and graduate of Cal State San Marcos. She worked as the letters editor at the former North County Times until 2012, before branching out into the marketing world. She has been at PACIFIC since 2015 and loves that it enables her to merge her loves of San Diego, pop culture and puns.

