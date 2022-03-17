Advertisement
Eat | Drink

Bivouac Ciderworks’ launches happy hour

A selection of items from Bivouac Ciderworks' new happy hour menu.
(Jamie Southerland)
By Jennifer IanniManaging editor, PACIFIC San Diego 
Bivouac Ciderworks, North Park’s urban cidery, is launching a new happy hour menu with filled with favorites priced at only $6.

A few menu items available on the new HH menu? Fancy fries with garlic poblano aioli, chips and fire-roasted, house-made salsa, Brazilian meatballs with chimichurri and soft pretzels with honey mustard aioli.

Pair these bites with $6 glasses of wine, craft beer or one of Bivouac’s famous ciders like the San Diego Jam blackberry cider or the Albright pear cider.

Bivouac is located at 3986 30th St. in North Park. Visit bivouacciderworks.com for more information.

Jennifer Ianni

Jennifer is a native San Diegan and graduate of Cal State San Marcos. She worked as the letters editor at the former North County Times until 2012, before branching out into the marketing world. She has been at PACIFIC since 2015 and loves that it enables her to merge her loves of San Diego, pop culture and puns.

