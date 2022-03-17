Bivouac Ciderworks’ launches happy hour

Bivouac Ciderworks, North Park’s urban cidery, is launching a new happy hour menu with filled with favorites priced at only $6.

A few menu items available on the new HH menu? Fancy fries with garlic poblano aioli, chips and fire-roasted, house-made salsa, Brazilian meatballs with chimichurri and soft pretzels with honey mustard aioli.

Pair these bites with $6 glasses of wine, craft beer or one of Bivouac’s famous ciders like the San Diego Jam blackberry cider or the Albright pear cider.

Bivouac is located at 3986 30th St. in North Park. Visit bivouacciderworks.com for more information.