Enclave Café purchases 19 acre regenerative farm in Bonsall

Enclave Café , the “food as medicine” concept restaurant, has taken the next steps to a fully sustainable operation with the purchase of a 19-acre regenerative farm in Bonsall.

Located just 30 minutes north of Enclave’s flagship café at Juneshine Ranch in Scripps Ranch, the farm will provide fresh produce and fruit to all of Enclave’s restaurants.

The farm will produce avocados, tangerines, oranges, lemons, grapefruit, macadamia nuts, kumquats, herbs and honey, with more to come.

They plan to integrate livestock for eggs and dairy, plus grow additional vegetables and herbs to supply Enclave’s menus.

Enclave serves a variety of foods for breakfast, lunch and dinner, like their gluten-free Chicken and Waffle plate, vegan Maitake Mushroom Toast, breakfast Plantain Tacos and more, plus baked goods and desserts.

Enclave is located at Juneshine Ranch, 10051 Old Grove Rd. in Scripps Ranch (inside the Juneshine Hard Kombucha brewery). Visit adventuroussuperfood.com for more information.

