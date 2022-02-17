Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar introduces new menu items

Now on the menu at Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar , find new items like Cheeseburger Fries, featuring a heaping pile of French fries loaded with seasoned ground beer, grilled onions, three-cheese sauce, pickles, tomatoes, bark + bite sauce, mustard, toasted sesame seeds and green onions, and the Fish N Chips TV Dinner, made with crispy beer-battered fish served on waffle potato chips with a side of sweet potato tot and white corn succotash and a Nutella brownie for dessert.

At Lazy Dog’s virtual concept, Jolene’s Wings & Beer, find Lemon Pepper Wings made with a zesty dry rub blend of lemon, cracked pepper and spices (available for a limited time for takeout and delivery through Jolene’s).

Lazy Dog is located at 1202 Camino Del Rio North in Mission Valley. Visit lazydogrestaurants.com for more information.