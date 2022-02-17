Advertisement
Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar introduces new menu items

Cheeseburger Fries are now on the menu at Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar.
(EUSEBIO PRODUCTIONS/Lazy Dog Restaurants)
By Jennifer IanniManaging editor, PACIFIC San Diego 
Now on the menu at Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar , find new items like Cheeseburger Fries, featuring a heaping pile of French fries loaded with seasoned ground beer, grilled onions, three-cheese sauce, pickles, tomatoes, bark + bite sauce, mustard, toasted sesame seeds and green onions, and the Fish N Chips TV Dinner, made with crispy beer-battered fish served on waffle potato chips with a side of sweet potato tot and white corn succotash and a Nutella brownie for dessert.

At Lazy Dog’s virtual concept, Jolene’s Wings & Beer, find Lemon Pepper Wings made with a zesty dry rub blend of lemon, cracked pepper and spices (available for a limited time for takeout and delivery through Jolene’s).

Lazy Dog is located at 1202 Camino Del Rio North in Mission Valley. Visit lazydogrestaurants.com for more information.

Jennifer Ianni

Jennifer is a native San Diegan and graduate of Cal State San Marcos. She worked as the letters editor at the former North County Times until 2012, before branching out into the marketing world. She has been at PACIFIC since 2015 and loves that it enables her to merge her loves of San Diego, pop culture and puns.

