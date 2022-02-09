Don’t miss this gray whale conservation fundraiser dinner at Vistal

Vistal at the Intercontinental San Diego hotel is launching a new menu with a dinner that also supports the conservation of gray whales.

The dinner will celebrate the California and Baja coasts while raising funds for Wildcoast’s gray whale conservation efforts. Enjoy Chef Todd Bencivenni’s new menu, along with cocktails from Gray Whale Gin. There will be educational speeches from Wildcoast and Xplore Offshore, with the restaurant’s sweeping ocean views serving as the backdrop.

Tickets are $170 per person (various ticket levels available), with 20% of ticket revenue going to Wildcoast.

The dinner will be held this Saturday from 4:30 to 8 p.m. at Vistal at the Intercontinental San Diego, 901 Bayfront Ct., Ste. 1, downtown. Tickets available at eventbrite.com.