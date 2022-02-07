Advertisement
Eat | Drink

Powerhaus in Pacific Beach launches NFTs for National Pizza Day

A Coronado NFT that will be sold in partnership with Powerhaus Wholesome Pizza & Eats in Pacific Beach and PizzaDAO.
(Abeeha Awan)
By Jennifer IanniManaging editor, PACIFIC San Diego 
Celebrate National Pizza Day on Wednesday with Pacific Beach’s Powerhaus Wholesome Pizza & Eats and the launch of its NFTs (non-fungible tokens) in partnership with PizzaDAO.

Proceeds from the sale of the NFTs (featuring some classic San Diego images) will be used to sponsor pizza parties for students in low-income San Diego neighborhoods.

Powerhaus will also be hosting a meet-up for the crypto community, the PB community and the general public on Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. All alcoholic drinks will be $2 off.

Powerhaus is located at 1550 Garnet Ave. in Pacific Beach. Visit powerhauspizza.com for more information.

Eat | Drink Events
Jennifer Ianni

Jennifer is a native San Diegan and graduate of Cal State San Marcos. She worked as the letters editor at the former North County Times until 2012, before branching out into the marketing world. She has been at PACIFIC since 2015 and loves that it enables her to merge her loves of San Diego, pop culture and puns.

