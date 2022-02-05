Advertisement
Advertisement
Share
Eat | Drink

San Diego-based PureFish now ships to chefs

San Diego's PureFishis now shipping cleaned, pre-portioned seafood to San Diego chefs and catering companies.
(PureFish)
By Pam Kragen
Share

PureFish, a San Diego frozen seafood distributor that ships ready-to-cook individual seafood portions to wholesalers, consumers and supermarkets, is now selling its products directly to San Diego chefs, restaurants, meal prep and catering companies.

Company president Shahin Mobine said the decision to bypass wholesalers and ship directly to chefs was made because he wanted a more direct connection with chefs in the company’s own back yard. Visit purefish.com.

Pam Kragen writes about restaurants for the San Diego Union-Tribune. Email her at pam.kragen@sduniontribune.com.

Eat | Drink
Pam Kragen

Pam Kragen is a feature writer who specializes in writing human interest, dining, theater and opera stories. She joined The San Diego Union-Tribune staff in October 2012 after 27 years at the North County Times, where she served as the Arts & Features Editor, as well as the paper’s longtime arts writer and theater/opera critic. She is the president and co-founder of the San Diego Theatre Critics Circle. She holds a bachelor of arts degree in journalism from San Diego State University and completed fellowships in theater criticism at the University of Southern California and opera/classical music criticism at Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. She reports from the U-T’s North County office in San Marcos.

More on the Subject

Advertisement