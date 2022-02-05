San Diego-based PureFish now ships to chefs

PureFish, a San Diego frozen seafood distributor that ships ready-to-cook individual seafood portions to wholesalers, consumers and supermarkets, is now selling its products directly to San Diego chefs, restaurants, meal prep and catering companies.

Company president Shahin Mobine said the decision to bypass wholesalers and ship directly to chefs was made because he wanted a more direct connection with chefs in the company’s own back yard. Visit purefish.com.

