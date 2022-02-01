Advertisement
An’s Hatmakers opens in Del Mar

A trio of gelato flavors from the newly-opened An's Hatmakers in Del Mar.
(Kimberly Motos/An’s Hatmakers)
By Jennifer IanniManaging editor, PACIFIC San Diego 
An’s Gelato, the innovative gelato makers behind North Park’s An’s Dry Cleaning, have debuted another gelato shop in Del Mar with a sartorially-inspired name: An’s Hatmakers.

An’s Hatmakers will carry the brand’s signature flavors, like Canvas (olive oil and rosemary) and Leather (brown butter and chocolate chip cookie), but will add new, Del Mar-exclusive flavors like Newsboy (vanilla and white chocolate macadamia praline), Fez (red velvet made with cream cheese, white chocolate and beets) and Panama (cinnamon and cream cheese laced fresh challah).

An’s Hatmakers is located at 1555 Camino Del Mar, Ste. 115 in Del Mar. Visit ansgelato.com for more information.

Jennifer Ianni

Jennifer is a native San Diegan and graduate of Cal State San Marcos. She worked as the letters editor at the former North County Times until 2012, before branching out into the marketing world. She has been at PACIFIC since 2015 and loves that it enables her to merge her loves of San Diego, pop culture and puns.

