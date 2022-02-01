An’s Hatmakers opens in Del Mar

An’s Gelato, the innovative gelato makers behind North Park’s An’s Dry Cleaning, have debuted another gelato shop in Del Mar with a sartorially-inspired name: An’s Hatmakers.

An’s Hatmakers will carry the brand’s signature flavors, like Canvas (olive oil and rosemary) and Leather (brown butter and chocolate chip cookie), but will add new, Del Mar-exclusive flavors like Newsboy (vanilla and white chocolate macadamia praline), Fez (red velvet made with cream cheese, white chocolate and beets) and Panama (cinnamon and cream cheese laced fresh challah).

An’s Hatmakers is located at 1555 Camino Del Mar, Ste. 115 in Del Mar. Visit ansgelato.com for more information.