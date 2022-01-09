Advertisement
Rare Society Solana Beach debuts new cocktails

A new line of cocktails from Rare Society Solana Beach.
(Matt Furman)
By Jennifer IanniManaging editor, PACIFIC San Diego 
The latest restaurant in the Trust Restaurant Group world, Rare Society Solana Beach, has launched a line of cocktails that pay homage to traditional steakhouse fare but with a modern twist.

Enjoy the Rare Old-Fashioned, made with dry-aged fat-washed bourbon, rosemary citrus, oleo saccharum and gentian bitters, and garnished with charred rosemary, bacon, largo and a wagyu bourbon cherry; the Manhattan, made with American whiskey, Amari, dry curaçao and vermouth; All the Gin Joints, made with London dry gin, olive brine and blue cheese olives; the Rye Almondine, made with rye whiskey, sloe gin, pimento dram and orgeat lime; the 75 and Sunny, made with tequila, Aperol, dry curaçao, cranberry, thyme and lime; the Bookkeeper, made with mezcal, cinnamon, grapefruit and lime; the Coaster, made with rye whiskey, aged rum, grenadine, lemon, bitters and egg whites; or the Solana Highlands, made with scotch, cherry, honey, sage and lemon.

Rare Society Solana Beach is open from 5 to 10 p.m., Wednesdays through Sundays, and is located at 330 South Cedros Ave., Ste. 104 in Solana Beach. Visit raresocietysd.com/solana-beach for more information.

Jennifer Ianni

Jennifer is a native San Diegan and graduate of Cal State San Marcos. She worked as the letters editor at the former North County Times until 2012, before branching out into the marketing world. She has been at PACIFIC since 2015 and loves that it enables her to merge her loves of San Diego, pop culture and puns.

