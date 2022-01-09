Rare Society Solana Beach debuts new cocktails
The latest restaurant in the Trust Restaurant Group world, Rare Society Solana Beach, has launched a line of cocktails that pay homage to traditional steakhouse fare but with a modern twist.
Enjoy the Rare Old-Fashioned, made with dry-aged fat-washed bourbon, rosemary citrus, oleo saccharum and gentian bitters, and garnished with charred rosemary, bacon, largo and a wagyu bourbon cherry; the Manhattan, made with American whiskey, Amari, dry curaçao and vermouth; All the Gin Joints, made with London dry gin, olive brine and blue cheese olives; the Rye Almondine, made with rye whiskey, sloe gin, pimento dram and orgeat lime; the 75 and Sunny, made with tequila, Aperol, dry curaçao, cranberry, thyme and lime; the Bookkeeper, made with mezcal, cinnamon, grapefruit and lime; the Coaster, made with rye whiskey, aged rum, grenadine, lemon, bitters and egg whites; or the Solana Highlands, made with scotch, cherry, honey, sage and lemon.
Rare Society Solana Beach is open from 5 to 10 p.m., Wednesdays through Sundays, and is located at 330 South Cedros Ave., Ste. 104 in Solana Beach. Visit raresocietysd.com/solana-beach for more information.
