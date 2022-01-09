Advertisement
Café Gratitude expands meal delivery program to San Diego

Meal plans from Café Gratitude are now available in San Diego.
(Courtesy of Café Gratitude. )
By Jennifer IanniManaging editor, PACIFIC San Diego 
Looking to start the new year on a healthier track? Already popular in Los Angeles, Café Gratitude has expanded its meal delivery program to San Diego and Orange County.

The programs are available in three-day or six-day options and include vegan breakfast, lunch and dinner items created by Executive Chef Dreux Ellis. Meal options include the ‘I am Hearty’ Tofu Breakfast Scramble, ‘I am Dazzling’ Kale Caesar Salad, ‘I am Dedicated’ Mushroom Carnitas Keto Bowl and more. Meal plans are available for delivery in select area codes, and for pick-up at Café Gratitude locations.

Three-day plans are priced at $126, while six-day plans are $225. Until February 9, get 30% off with code NEWYOU22. The San Diego Café Gratitude location is at 1980 Kettner Blvd. in Little Italy. Visit cafegratitude.com for more information.

Jennifer Ianni

Jennifer is a native San Diegan and graduate of Cal State San Marcos. She worked as the letters editor at the former North County Times until 2012, before branching out into the marketing world. She has been at PACIFIC since 2015 and loves that it enables her to merge her loves of San Diego, pop culture and puns.

