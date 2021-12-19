Advertisement
Advertisement
Share
Eat | Drink

San Marcos scoop shop renamed Wynston’s

The Wynn family in front of their Wynston's ice cream shop in San Marcos.
The Wynn family in front of their San Marcos ice cream shop, which has been re-branded as Wynston’s.
(Wynston’s)
By Pam Kragen
Share

Wynn’s Ice Cream Co., a gourmet scoop shop that opened last year in San Marcos’ North City development, has undergone a name change.

Opened in fall 2020 by Midwest transplants Chris and Sarah Wynn, the shop ran into a trademark issue when the couple realized the Wynn’s name was already owned by a Las Vegas casino. So this month the shop at 251 North City Drive was rebranded Wynston’s Ice Cream Co.

“Wynston’s has been the name of our mascot since the beginning, and we felt that the name was familiar and provided a little reassurance to our customers. We want everyone to know that behind the scenes, we are the same Wynns. We are the same family, making the same high quality ice cream,” Sarah Wynn said. Visit wynstonsicecream.com.

Pam Kragen writes about restaurants for the San Diego Union-Tribune. Email her at pam.kragen@sduniontribune.com.

Eat | Drink
Pam Kragen

Pam Kragen is a feature writer who specializes in writing human interest, dining, theater and opera stories. She joined The San Diego Union-Tribune staff in October 2012 after 27 years at the North County Times, where she served as the Arts & Features Editor, as well as the paper’s longtime arts writer and theater/opera critic. She is the president and co-founder of the San Diego Theatre Critics Circle. She holds a bachelor of arts degree in journalism from San Diego State University and completed fellowships in theater criticism at the University of Southern California and opera/classical music criticism at Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. She reports from the U-T’s North County office in San Marcos.

More on the Subject

Advertisement