Eat | Drink

Jacob Ruck joins Jeune et Jolie as the new chef de cuisine

Jacob Ruck is the new chef de cuisine at Michelin-starred Jeune et Jolie in Carlsbad.
(Elodie Bost)
By Pam Kragen
Jacob Ruck has been hired as the new chef de cuisine under executive chef Eric Bost at Michelin-starred Jeune et Jolie restaurant in Carlsbad.

An Orange County native of Danish heritage, Ruck is the former executive chef of Angler, a Michelin one star seafood restaurant on the Embarcadero in San Francisco. Before that he worked at Michelin two star Acquerello, also in San Francisco.

When the pandemic temporarily shuttered Angler last year, Ruck decided to make a lifestyle change and bought a home in Oceanside.

