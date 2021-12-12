Advertisement
Eat | Drink

Frosting made with beet juice? Café Gratitude offers unique DIY Holiday Cookie Kits

Cafe Gratitude is offering DIY Holiday Cookie Kits this season.
(Talia Dinwiddle)
By Jennifer IanniManaging editor, PACIFIC San Diego 
Looking for a healthier way to ring in the season?

Café Gratitude’s DIY Holiday Cookie Kits are plant-based, gluten-free, organic and free of artificial colorings and shortening.

The red frosting is made with beet juice, while the green frosting is made of matcha powder.

The kits are $28 and are available at all Café Gratitude locations (including at Little Italy, 980 Kettner Blvd.) and online at cafegratitude.com.

Eat | Drink
Jennifer Ianni

Jennifer is a native San Diegan and graduate of Cal State San Marcos. She worked as the letters editor at the former North County Times until 2012, before branching out into the marketing world. She has been at PACIFIC since 2015 and loves that it enables her to merge her loves of San Diego, pop culture and puns.

