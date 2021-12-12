Frosting made with beet juice? Café Gratitude offers unique DIY Holiday Cookie Kits
Looking for a healthier way to ring in the season?
Café Gratitude’s DIY Holiday Cookie Kits are plant-based, gluten-free, organic and free of artificial colorings and shortening.
The red frosting is made with beet juice, while the green frosting is made of matcha powder.
The kits are $28 and are available at all Café Gratitude locations (including at Little Italy, 980 Kettner Blvd.) and online at cafegratitude.com.
