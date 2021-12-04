Advertisement
Eat | Drink

Cheers to the holiday season with Bivouac Ciderworks’ Clove Hitch

The Clove Hitch from Bivouac Ciderworks.
(Courtesy of Bivouac Ciderworks)
By Jennifer IanniManaging editor, PACIFIC San Diego 
To celebrate the holidays, Bivouac Ciderworks has released a new cider that showcases the taste of the season.

Clove Hitch Holiday Spiced Cider combines clove, nutmeg and cinnamon for a drink that will keep you warm during the cooler months.

The cider can be enjoyed on its own or as a Cider Hot Toddy with the addition of brandy (available on the menu). Clove Hitch is available exclusively at the North Park tasting room for $9 (per glass on draft) or $40 (to-go crowlers and growlers).

Bivouac is located at 3986 30th Street in North Park. Visit bivouaccider.com for more information.

Jennifer Ianni

Jennifer is a native San Diegan and graduate of Cal State San Marcos. She worked as the letters editor at the former North County Times until 2012, before branching out into the marketing world. She has been at PACIFIC since 2015 and loves that it enables her to merge her loves of San Diego, pop culture and puns.

