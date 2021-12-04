Cheers to the holiday season with Bivouac Ciderworks’ Clove Hitch

To celebrate the holidays, Bivouac Ciderworks has released a new cider that showcases the taste of the season.

Clove Hitch Holiday Spiced Cider combines clove, nutmeg and cinnamon for a drink that will keep you warm during the cooler months.

The cider can be enjoyed on its own or as a Cider Hot Toddy with the addition of brandy (available on the menu). Clove Hitch is available exclusively at the North Park tasting room for $9 (per glass on draft) or $40 (to-go crowlers and growlers).

Bivouac is located at 3986 30th Street in North Park. Visit bivouaccider.com for more information.