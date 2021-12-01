Advertisement
A dozen new dishes. Four more craft cocktails. It’s time for make a reservation at Madison on Park

The Mediterranean Burger is a new menu item from Madison on Park.
(Haley Hill)
By Jennifer IanniManaging editor, PACIFIC San Diego 
University Heights’ Madison on Park is debuting 12 new dishes, as well as four new craft cocktails for diners craving its signature Mediterranean-influenced fare.

New menu items include the Harissa Bolognese, made with Pappardelle pasta, a house rose harissa, beef and lamb Bolognese, mint and Grana Padano cheese; the Greek Lamb Kofta, with feta-stuffed spiced lamb skewers, mint and cucumber yogurt; the Pan-Seared Local Seabass, served with bell peppers, onions, garlic, tomatoes, olives and lemon garlic mashed potatoes; and the Mediterranean Burger, made with a chargrilled angus beef patty, cucumber tzatziki, feta, pico de gallo and lettuce on a brioche bun. Wash it all down with one of the new cocktails, like the Grasshopper, made with crème de menthe, crème de cacao, oat milk and a cacao powder rim and the Heavy Metal Drummer, made with Laird’s Bonded Apple Brandy, St. George Spiced Pear Brandy, lemon, angostura and a splash of port.

Madison on Park is located at 4622 Park Boulevard in University Heights. Visit madisononpark.com for more information.

Jennifer Ianni

Jennifer is a native San Diegan and graduate of Cal State San Marcos. She worked as the letters editor at the former North County Times until 2012, before branching out into the marketing world. She has been at PACIFIC since 2015 and loves that it enables her to merge her loves of San Diego, pop culture and puns.

