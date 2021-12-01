A dozen new dishes. Four more craft cocktails. It’s time for make a reservation at Madison on Park

University Heights’ Madison on Park is debuting 12 new dishes, as well as four new craft cocktails for diners craving its signature Mediterranean-influenced fare.

New menu items include the Harissa Bolognese, made with Pappardelle pasta, a house rose harissa, beef and lamb Bolognese, mint and Grana Padano cheese; the Greek Lamb Kofta, with feta-stuffed spiced lamb skewers, mint and cucumber yogurt; the Pan-Seared Local Seabass, served with bell peppers, onions, garlic, tomatoes, olives and lemon garlic mashed potatoes; and the Mediterranean Burger, made with a chargrilled angus beef patty, cucumber tzatziki, feta, pico de gallo and lettuce on a brioche bun. Wash it all down with one of the new cocktails, like the Grasshopper, made with crème de menthe, crème de cacao, oat milk and a cacao powder rim and the Heavy Metal Drummer, made with Laird’s Bonded Apple Brandy, St. George Spiced Pear Brandy, lemon, angostura and a splash of port.

Madison on Park is located at 4622 Park Boulevard in University Heights. Visit madisononpark.com for more information.