Eat | Drink

RoVino The Foodery to donate Thanksgiving meals to local families

The interior of RoVino the Foodery.
(Courtesy of RoVino the Foodery.)
By Jennifer IanniManaging editor, PACIFIC San Diego 
In partnership with Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, RoVino the Foodery is donating Thanksgiving meals to 100 local families.

Food will be distributed to families who are pre-registered through the church on Tuesday . In addition to the donated meals, RoVino invites the general public to donate boxed or canned foods at its East Village location, donations will be accepted until Monday .

RoVino is located at 969 Market Street in East Village. Visit rovinothefoodery.com for more information.

Eat | Drink Events
Jennifer Ianni

Jennifer is a native San Diegan and graduate of Cal State San Marcos. She worked as the letters editor at the former North County Times until 2012, before branching out into the marketing world. She has been at PACIFIC since 2015 and loves that it enables her to merge her loves of San Diego, pop culture and puns.

