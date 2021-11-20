RoVino The Foodery to donate Thanksgiving meals to local families

In partnership with Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, RoVino the Foodery is donating Thanksgiving meals to 100 local families.

Food will be distributed to families who are pre-registered through the church on Tuesday . In addition to the donated meals, RoVino invites the general public to donate boxed or canned foods at its East Village location, donations will be accepted until Monday .

RoVino is located at 969 Market Street in East Village. Visit rovinothefoodery.com for more information.