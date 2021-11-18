Would you drink this Gobble Gobble Milkshake from Sugar Factory?
Thanksgiving might be over, but there are still a few days left to try the Sugar Factory’s ultimate Thanksgiving treat: the Gobble Gobble Milkshake. It’s made with pumpkin spice ice cream, sweet pumpkin mellowcreme, a milk chocolate turkey, Autumn mix sprinkle and salted, caramelized pepitas seeds.
The finishing touch? A full slice of pumpkin pie with whipped cream is served on top of the shake in a milk chocolate covered mug.
The Gobble Gobble Milkshake is available until Nov. 30 for $21.
The Sugar Factory is located at 701 Fifth Avenue in the Gaslamp. Visit sugarfactory.com/location/sugar-factory-san-diego for more information.
