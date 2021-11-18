Advertisement
Eat | Drink

Would you drink this Gobble Gobble Milkshake from Sugar Factory?

(Courtesy of Sugar Factory American Brasserie)
By Jennifer IanniManaging editor, PACIFIC San Diego 
Thanksgiving might be over, but there are still a few days left to try the Sugar Factory’s ultimate Thanksgiving treat: the Gobble Gobble Milkshake. It’s made with pumpkin spice ice cream, sweet pumpkin mellowcreme, a milk chocolate turkey, Autumn mix sprinkle and salted, caramelized pepitas seeds.

The finishing touch? A full slice of pumpkin pie with whipped cream is served on top of the shake in a milk chocolate covered mug.

The Gobble Gobble Milkshake is available until Nov. 30 for $21.

The Sugar Factory is located at 701 Fifth Avenue in the Gaslamp. Visit sugarfactory.com/location/sugar-factory-san-diego for more information.

Jennifer Ianni

Jennifer is a native San Diegan and graduate of Cal State San Marcos. She worked as the letters editor at the former North County Times until 2012, before branching out into the marketing world. She has been at PACIFIC since 2015 and loves that it enables her to merge her loves of San Diego, pop culture and puns.

