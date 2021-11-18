Get your forks ready for this Bicoastal Collaboration Filipino Dinner at Parq

For one night only, San Diego chef Phillip Esteban (White Rice) and DC chefs Paolo Dungca (Hiraya Restaurant, Pogiboy) and Tom Cunanan (Hermies, Pogiboy) will collaborate on a special bicoastal, six-course dinner that celebrates modern Filipino cuisine.

With multiple seatings throughout the night, there’s plenty of opportunity to enjoy delicacies like Shrimp Toast, Cassava Cake, Tuna Kinilaw, Ginataan and more.

Visit wordsmithbookstore.myshopify.com/products/guest-chefs-dinner for more information or to purchase tickets.

5 to 10 p.m. Friday . Tickets are $150 (add wine pairings for an additional $75). Parq nightclub is located at 615 Broadway in the Gaslamp.