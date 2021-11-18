Advertisement
Advertisement
Share
Eat | Drink

Get your forks ready for this Bicoastal Collaboration Filipino Dinner at Parq

Chef Phillip Esteban.
(Shannon Patrick)
By Jennifer IanniManaging editor, PACIFIC San Diego 
Share

For one night only, San Diego chef Phillip Esteban (White Rice) and DC chefs Paolo Dungca (Hiraya Restaurant, Pogiboy) and Tom Cunanan (Hermies, Pogiboy) will collaborate on a special bicoastal, six-course dinner that celebrates modern Filipino cuisine.

With multiple seatings throughout the night, there’s plenty of opportunity to enjoy delicacies like Shrimp Toast, Cassava Cake, Tuna Kinilaw, Ginataan and more.

Visit wordsmithbookstore.myshopify.com/products/guest-chefs-dinner for more information or to purchase tickets.

5 to 10 p.m. Friday . Tickets are $150 (add wine pairings for an additional $75). Parq nightclub is located at 615 Broadway in the Gaslamp.

Eat | Drink EventsThings To Do
Jennifer Ianni

Jennifer is a native San Diegan and graduate of Cal State San Marcos. She worked as the letters editor at the former North County Times until 2012, before branching out into the marketing world. She has been at PACIFIC since 2015 and loves that it enables her to merge her loves of San Diego, pop culture and puns.

More on the Subject

Advertisement