Salt & Straw’s new Thanksgiving-inspired ice cream will be a holiday hit

Ultra-trendy ice cream shop Salt & Straw has unveiled a new line of Thanksgiving-inspired flavors that should definitely make it onto your Thanksgiving menu this year.

Known as the “Friendsgiving Series,” these unique flavors include Parker House Rolls with Salted Buttercream, made with actual buttery rolls that have been soaked in buttercream and sea salt; Candied Walnut Cheesecake, made with layers of cheesecake and a graham cracker crumble; Sweet Potato Pie with Double-Baked Almond Streusel, made with roasted sweet potatoes and almond croissant streusel; Caramelized Turkey & Cranberry sauce, made with roasted turkey bacon, buttery brittle with thyme and pepper and house-made cranberry sauce and vegan Pumpkin & Gingersnap Pie, made with coconut, sugar crust and molasses-spiked gingersnaps.

The ice cream is $65 for a pint of each, or $13 per pint individually. Salt & Straw has two San Diego locations: Del Mar’s One Paseo, 3705 Caminito Court, Suite 0580 or Little Italy, 1670 India Street. Visit saltandstraw.com for more information or to order online.