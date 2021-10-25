Advertisement
Devil’s Dozen in Little Italy unveils spooky doughnuts

Halloween-inspired doughnuts available Oct. 26-31 at Devil's Dozen Donut Shop in Little Italy.
By Pam Kragen
Devil’s Dozen Donut Shop in Little Italy will be offering a special mix of Halloween-themed doughnuts Oct. 26 through 31 at its shop at 2001 Kettner Blvd. in San Diego.

Options include the Spider’s Web, a pink vanilla-glazed raised donut decorated with melted marshmallows and chocolate spider; Frankenweenie, a purple vanilla-glazed raised donut with holiday sprinkles and Frankenstein marshmallow; Children of the Corn, a vanilla-glazed donut topped with candy corn; Trick ‘r Treat, a Nutella-glazed raised donut with holiday sprinkles and pumpkin gummies; and more. The flavors will rotate during the week.

Hours are 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays-Fridays and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Visit devils-dozen.com.

Pam Kragen writes about local restaurants for the San Diego Union-Tribune. Email her at pam.kragen@sduniontribune.com.

