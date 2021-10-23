Dunkin’ debuts Halloween treats

Dunkin’ has scared up a handful of new products for Halloween season.

In stores through Oct. 31, customers can try the new Peanut Butter Cup Macchiato, a mix of candy flavoring and Dunkin’ espresso coffee; Spider Donuts, which are yeast-raised doughnuts frosted with orange icing and topped with glazed Munchkins donut hole treats decorated to resemble a spider; and DIY Donut Kits, which are a box of Old Fashioned cake doughnuts packaged with packets of orange, white and chocolate icing and three sprinkles blends. The kits come in 4- and 9-count packs.

Items are available at all Dunkin’ locations, including the county’s newest store at 2260 Otay Lakes Road in Chula Vista’s Eastlake community. The 1,600-square-foot store opened in September. For more visit dunkindonuts.com.

Pam Kragen writes about local restaurants for the San Diego Union-Tribune. Email her at pam.kragen@sduniontribune.com.