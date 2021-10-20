Try new fall (and Halloween!) ice cream flavors at Mr. Trustee
Mr. Trustee Creamery , the Trust Restaurant Group ice cream shop adjacent to its Mission Hills Italian spot Cardellino, has unveiled limited-edition fall flavors to sweeten up the spooky season.
New flavors include Maple Pecan Blondie, with brown sugar, maple and fresh chunks of blondies; Poached Pear, made with poached pears, red wine, cloves and cinnamon sticks; and Pumpkin Spice Latte, with pumpkin puree, coffee beans, cloves, cinnamon, all-spice and other top-secret ingredients.
And especially for Halloween, Mr. Trustee is offering Bottom of the Trick-or-Treat Bag, with peanut butter cups, candy bars, M&Ms and more; and Caramel Apple, made with crisp apples and buttery caramel.
Prices start at $5 to $6 for a cup, $6 to $7 for a cone and $10 to $11 for a pint. Mr. Trustee is located adjacent to Cardellino, 4033 Goldfinch Street, Mission Hills. cardellinosd.com or @mrtrusteeicecream on Instagram.
