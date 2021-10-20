Advertisement
Eat | Drink

Try new fall (and Halloween!) ice cream flavors at Mr. Trustee

Maple Pecan Blondie is one of Mr. Trustee Creamery's new limited-edition fall flavors.
(James Tran)
By Jennifer IanniManaging editor, PACIFIC San Diego 
Mr. Trustee Creamery , the Trust Restaurant Group ice cream shop adjacent to its Mission Hills Italian spot Cardellino, has unveiled limited-edition fall flavors to sweeten up the spooky season.

New flavors include Maple Pecan Blondie, with brown sugar, maple and fresh chunks of blondies; Poached Pear, made with poached pears, red wine, cloves and cinnamon sticks; and Pumpkin Spice Latte, with pumpkin puree, coffee beans, cloves, cinnamon, all-spice and other top-secret ingredients.

And especially for Halloween, Mr. Trustee is offering Bottom of the Trick-or-Treat Bag, with peanut butter cups, candy bars, M&Ms and more; and Caramel Apple, made with crisp apples and buttery caramel.

Prices start at $5 to $6 for a cup, $6 to $7 for a cone and $10 to $11 for a pint. Mr. Trustee is located adjacent to Cardellino, 4033 Goldfinch Street, Mission Hills. cardellinosd.com or @mrtrusteeicecream on Instagram.

Jennifer Ianni

Jennifer is a native San Diegan and graduate of Cal State San Marcos. She worked as the letters editor at the former North County Times until 2012, before branching out into the marketing world. She has been at PACIFIC since 2015 and loves that it enables her to merge her loves of San Diego, pop culture and puns.

