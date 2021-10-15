Advertisement
Attention foodies: Taste of Liberty Station returns next week

The Taste of Liberty Station returns on Oct. 20, 2021.
(Courtesy of Liberty Station)
By Jennifer IanniManaging editor, PACIFIC San Diego 
Liberty Station is a hub for many things, including food.

At the Taste of Liberty Station, diners can sample bites from a variety of onsite eateries like Stone Brewing, Buona Forchetta, Dirty Birds, Eggies, THE LOT, Solare and many more.

Attendees will also enjoy live music, vendors and artwork from local galleries. Ticketholders will receive a “Liberty Pass,” which maps out participating restaurants and outlines each of their offerings.

Taste of Liberty Station is Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m. Tickets are $45 but will rise to $55 within 24 hours of the event. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit libertystation.com/events/taste-of-liberty-station.

Jennifer Ianni

Jennifer is a native San Diegan and graduate of Cal State San Marcos. She worked as the letters editor at the former North County Times until 2012, before branching out into the marketing world. She has been at PACIFIC since 2015 and loves that it enables her to merge her loves of San Diego, pop culture and puns.

