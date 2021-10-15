Attention foodies: Taste of Liberty Station returns next week

Liberty Station is a hub for many things, including food.

At the Taste of Liberty Station, diners can sample bites from a variety of onsite eateries like Stone Brewing, Buona Forchetta, Dirty Birds, Eggies, THE LOT, Solare and many more.

Attendees will also enjoy live music, vendors and artwork from local galleries. Ticketholders will receive a “Liberty Pass,” which maps out participating restaurants and outlines each of their offerings.

Taste of Liberty Station is Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m. Tickets are $45 but will rise to $55 within 24 hours of the event. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit libertystation.com/events/taste-of-liberty-station.