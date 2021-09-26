The Crack Shack hatches new sandwich: Cocky Balboa
One of San Diego’s favorite spots for all things chicken has released a new, limited edition, Philly Cheesesteak-inspired sandwich called the Cocky Balboa.
Made with Jidori chicken thigh, sautéed peppers and onions, Calabrian pepper mayo, melted provolone and pickled mustard seeds on a soft amoroso roll (diners have the option of adding a side of jalapeño wiz for dunking).
Available for a limited time at both San Diego Crack Shack locations: Little Italy and Encinitas; crackshack.com.
