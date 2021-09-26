Advertisement
The Crack Shack hatches new sandwich: Cocky Balboa

The Cocky Balboa is available for a limited time at the Crack Shack.
(The Crack Shack)
By Jennifer IanniManaging editor, PACIFIC San Diego 
One of San Diego’s favorite spots for all things chicken has released a new, limited edition, Philly Cheesesteak-inspired sandwich called the Cocky Balboa.

Made with Jidori chicken thigh, sautéed peppers and onions, Calabrian pepper mayo, melted provolone and pickled mustard seeds on a soft amoroso roll (diners have the option of adding a side of jalapeño wiz for dunking).

Available for a limited time at both San Diego Crack Shack locations: Little Italy and Encinitas; crackshack.com.

Jennifer Ianni

Jennifer is a native San Diegan and graduate of Cal State San Marcos. She worked as the letters editor at the former North County Times until 2012, before branching out into the marketing world. She has been at PACIFIC since 2015 and loves that it enables her to merge her loves of San Diego, pop culture and puns.

