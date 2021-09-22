Advertisement
Advertisement
Share
Eat | Drink

According to Bivouac Ciderworks, it’s Pumpkin Spice time

The seasonal Cat's Paw Pumpkin Spice Cider from Bivouac Ciderworks.
The seasonal Cat’s Paw Pumpkin Spice Cider from Bivouac Ciderworks.
(Bivouac Ciderworks)
By Jennifer IanniManaging editor, PACIFIC San Diego 
Share

Is it even fall if we’re not drinking pumpkin spice everything?

Bivouac Ciderworks wants to make sure you get your pumpkin spice fix with the launch of its Cat’s Paw Pumpkin-Spice Cider.

The annual, limited edition cider is made with the season’s signature spices, plus pumpkin and pear. It’s 6% ABV and will be available in limited quantities of 16 oz. cans at their North Park tasting room and in specialty markets throughout San Diego county..

To celebrate the launch, Bivouac Ciderworks is throwing a “cider season” kick-off party, featuring a collaboration with local florist Brittany Polk from Amethyst and Ivy — transform its tasting room into an ode to fall.

5:30 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Bivouac Ciderworks, 3986 30th St., North Park; (619) 725-0844. bivouaccider.com

Eat | Drink Events
Jennifer Ianni

Jennifer is a native San Diegan and graduate of Cal State San Marcos. She worked as the letters editor at the former North County Times until 2012, before branching out into the marketing world. She has been at PACIFIC since 2015 and loves that it enables her to merge her loves of San Diego, pop culture and puns.

More on the Subject

Advertisement