According to Bivouac Ciderworks, it’s Pumpkin Spice time

Is it even fall if we’re not drinking pumpkin spice everything?

Bivouac Ciderworks wants to make sure you get your pumpkin spice fix with the launch of its Cat’s Paw Pumpkin-Spice Cider.

The annual, limited edition cider is made with the season’s signature spices, plus pumpkin and pear. It’s 6% ABV and will be available in limited quantities of 16 oz. cans at their North Park tasting room and in specialty markets throughout San Diego county..

To celebrate the launch, Bivouac Ciderworks is throwing a “cider season” kick-off party, featuring a collaboration with local florist Brittany Polk from Amethyst and Ivy — transform its tasting room into an ode to fall.

5:30 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Bivouac Ciderworks, 3986 30th St., North Park; (619) 725-0844. bivouaccider.com