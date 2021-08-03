Everytable launches delivery service in San Diego

Everytable, a Los Angeles-based mission-drive food company that sells its home-delivered meals on a sliding scale, is now delivering in San Diego County.

Everytable launched in L.A. in 2016 as a grab-and-go restaurant offering scratch-made affordably priced meals. Last fall, the company raised $16 million to expand its outreach through subscription meal delivery, with the goal of providing low-priced meals in Southern California’s “food desert” communities.

In June, the company expanded its subscription service to San Diego County, with delivery to 82 local ZIP codes. Pricing is based on the median household income for each neighborhood. For example, a meal that costs $6 in Otay Mesa would cost $9 in Del Mar.

“We believe that access to fresh, nutritious food is a human right,” said Sam Polk, Everytable CEO, in a statement. “While there is an abundance of grocery stores and amazing restaurants throughout San Diego, we recognize that good food is still unaffordable for many. Few cities rival the San Diego food scene, and we’re excited to partner with local farmers, chefs and food justice activists to make good food accessible to all.”

For subscription information, visit everytable.com.

Kragen writes about restaurants for the San Diego Union-Tribune. Email her at pam.kragen@sduniontribune.com.