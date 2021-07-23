75 San Diego restaurants that have opened since the pandemic began

Although times have been hard for the restaurant industry since March 2020, the past 16 months have been surprisingly fruitful for new restaurant openings around the county. Here’s a look at more than 75 new restaurants that have opened locally since the pandemic began.

One of two dining rooms at Ember & Rye restaurant in Carlsbad. (Pam Kragen/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Famous chef spots

Callie — East Village: This year’s most anticipated restaurant opened in June. San Diego-raised chef Travis Swikard left his job as Michelin-starred chef Daniel Boulud’s right-hand man in Manhattan to open a hometown restaurant, which serves a California-Mediterranean menu spotlighting local seafood and produce. 1195 Island Ave., San Diego. calliesd.com

Ember & Rye — Carlsbad: “Top Chef: All-Stars” champ Richard Blais opened this vintage steakhouse and classic cocktail bar in the former Argyle restaurant on the golf course at the Park Hyatt Aviara resort. The menu mixes classics with wildly creative dishes from the Del Mar chef. 7447 Batiquitos Drive, Carlsbad. parkhyattaviara.com/eat-drink/ember-and-rye/

Flawless Bistro & Bar — Escondido: In January, Food Network and “Hell’s Kitchen” star chef Lauren Lawless opened a brick-and-mortar location of her mobile Flawless Cuisine catering business at the Boulder Oaks Golf Club. 10333 E. Meadow Glen Way, Escondido. flawlessbistroandbar.com

VAGA — Leucadia: “Top Chef” alumnus and South Bay native Claudette Zepeda opened this ocean-facing global cuisine restaurant in May at the Alila Marea Beach Resort Encinitas. Its menu offers her takes on the international dishes she grew up eating in her “vagabond” travels. 2100 N. Coast Highway 101, Encinitas. vagarestaurant.com

A California-Australian inspired dish from chef Jesse Paul at Westerly Public House, which opened in Point Loma in early June. (Jim Sullivan)

Farm-to-table concepts

Adelaide — Del Mar: Replacing Coastline at the newly renovated L’Auberge Del Mar resort, this ocean-facing patio restaurant led by chef Nick Green specializes in serving local seafood and produce with pared-down precision. 1540 Camino Del Mar. laubergedelmar.com/dining/adelaide

The Flying Toad — Escondido: Created last year by owner Jeannette McBrearty and chef Brandon Hunsaker as an affordable pandemic-era alternative to her long-established French restaurant Hunsaker at Vincent’s, it’s now sharing the Hunsaker space, serving dinner Thursdays-Saturdays only. 113 W. Grand Ave., Escondido. theflyingtoad.com

Monarch Ocean Pub — Del Mar: Social Syndicate opened this ocean-facing, indoor/outdoor restaurant and beer garden on the top floor of Del Mar Plaza in December. Its eclectic menu mixes shared plates, salads, sandwiches, seafood and charcuterie boards. 1555 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar. monarchdelmar.com

Nick’s Del Mar recently opened in the One Paseo center in Carmel Valley. (Haley Hill)

Nick’s Del Mar — Carmel Valley: The Orange County’ chain opened its first San Diego County location in October at the One Paseo shopping center, offering appetizers, sandwiches, salads and entrees. 3377 Del Mar Heights Road, San Diego. nicksrestaurants.com/nicks-del-mar/

The Plot — Oceanside: Jessica and Davin Waite, the owner/chef team behind the city’s popular Wrench & Rodent Seabasstropub, opened this all-vegan, zero-waste restaurant with its own onsite produce farm, early in the pandemic. 1733 S. Coast Highway, Oceanside. theplotrestaurant.com

The Presley — Point Loma: Opened last summer in the former Fireside by the Patio space at Liberty Station, this outdoor restaurant/bar from Good Time Design serves shared plates, flatbreads, salads, sandwiches, tacos, burgers, breakfast and grain bowls. 2855 Perry Road, San Diego. thepresleysd.com

The Presley took over the former Fireside outdoor restaurant location in July 2020 at Liberty Station. (Patrick Samokhvalof)

Verbena Kitchen — North Park: Chef Ronnie Schwandt and event planner Jillian Ziska this month opened this restaurant and special events venue in the former Splash wine bar. The restaurant offers a seasonal menu for dinner and Sunday brunch inspired by ingredients from the farmers market. 3043 University Ave., San Diego. verbenakitchensd.com

The Waverly Restaurant & Lounge — Cardiff: SDCM Restaurant Group (Kettner Exchange) opened this “all-day European café" in the former Rimel’s Rotisserie space, serving modern American and European-inspired menu created by SDCM’s award-winning chef Brian Redzikowski. 2005 San Elijo Ave., Encinitas. thewaverly.com

Westerly Public House — Point Loma: Chef Jesse Paul helms this month-old California-Australian coastal cuisine restaurant in the new Hilton Tapestry Monsaraz San Diego hotel. 1451 Rosecrans St., San Diego. westerlysd.com

The Huntress steakhous during their soft opening in July 2020 in downtown San Diego, California. (Ariana Drehsler/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Surf & turf

Huntress Steakhouse — Gaslamp Quarter: RMD Group opened this high-end steakhouse and whiskey bar last summer, specializing in Prime steaks dry aged 35 to 50 days and Japanese, U.S. and Australian Wagyu. 376 Fifth Ave., San Diego. huntresssteak.com

Mermaids and Cowboys — La Jolla: Opened last year in the former Alfonso’s space, Michael Matthews’ restaurant specializes in local seafood and steaks. 1251 Prospect St., La Jolla. mermaidscowboys.com

Samburgers — Downtown and Little Italy: Sam “The Cooking Guy” Zien and Grain & Grit Collective opened two quick-service locations of the gourmet burger and hot dog concept, including a takeout-only location at Seaport Village and a booth inside the Little Italy Food Hall. 550 W. Date St., San Diego. eatsamburgers.com

Swagyu Burgers & Chop Shop — Multiple locations: The latest concept from South Bay chef Steve Brown is a combination Wagyu meat market and gourmet burger outlet. 1002 Palm Ave. in Imperial Beach, 966 Felspar St. in Pacific Beach and 14149 Twin Peaks Road in Poway. instagram.com/swagyuchopshop

Wise Ox Butcher & Eatery — North Park: In November, Trust Restaurant Group took over the former Heart & Trotter butcher shop to create a new concept with standard and hard-to-find meats, stocks, sauces and prepared items, as well as meat sandwiches served onsite. 2855 El Cajon Blvd., No. 1, San Diego. thewiseoxsd.com

The entrance patio to Sky Deck, a 26,000-square-foot restaurant destination at the Del Mar Highlands Town Center in Carmel Valley. (Pam Kragen/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Food halls

The Sky Deck — Carmel Valley: This upscale two-story, 26,000-square-foot food and beverage hall opened in June at Del Mar Highlands Town Center, featuring nine restaurants, a massive bar, a dessert bar and an outdoor brewer’s deck featuring three locally made beer and kombucha makers. Tenants include Understory Bar, Ambrogio 15: the Milano Pizza Experience, Glass Box Asian bistro, Urbana Mexican Gastronomy, Ziziki’s Greek restaurant, Kiin Extraordinary Thai and Le Parfait Paris. 12925 El Camino Real, San Diego. delmarhighlandstowncenter.com

Liberty Public Market new vendors — Point Loma: Several new booths have opened at the Liberty Station food hall. They include chef Phillip Esteban’s Weapon Ramen and his Filipino rice bowl eatery White Rice, and Jacob Bartlett and Eric Gallerstein’s Fluster Cluck Hot Chicken. 2820 Historic Decatur Road, San Diego. bluebridgehospitality.com/libertypublicmarket

Italian

Allegro — Little Italy: San Diego Dining Group took over the former Indigo Grill space serving a coastal menu with an Italian flair created by Sicilian-born chef Marco Provino.1536 India St., San Diego. allegro-sd.com

Amalfi Cucina Italiana & Marina Bar — San Marcos: Opened in fall 2020 in the former Decoy restaurant space in Lake San Marcos, this restaurant serves coastal Italian food and cocktails in its upstairs space and American bar food in its downstairs waterside bar. 1035 La Bonita Drive, San Marcos. amalficucinaitaliana.com

Buona Forchetta — Coronado and San Marcos: The decade-old South Park-born Italian restaurant chain opened two new locations since the pandemic began. Garage Buona Forchetta opened in March 2020 in the historic 1904 El Cordova Garage at 1000 C Ave. in Coronado. A second opened this month in the former PrepKitchen space at 250 N. City Drive in San Marcos. buonaforchettasd.com

Ciao Ciao Piadina Social Club — La Jolla: In April, this restaurant/bar opened offering Italian-style aperitivo service (pre-dinner drinks and free appetizers), piadina, the toasted flatbread sandwiches from the Italian coastal city of Rimini, and more. 510 Pearl St., La Jolla. ciaociaopiadinasd.com

DiCicco’s Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria — Escondido: This Fresno-born family-owned restaurant took over the former Marie Callender’s space in November. The family also opened a Cork & Knife, a wine shop and wine tasting room in the adjacent space. 515 W. 13th Ave., Escondido. diciccos.com

Risotto Fugazetta, a wood-smoked pasta dish at Semola, an Ambrogio 15 Gastronomy Project, which opened May 22 in La Jolla. (Courtesy of Bhadri Kubendran)

Giaola Italian Kitchen — Carlsbad: The owners of Nick & G’s Italian restaurant in Rancho Santa Fe opened this full-service restaurant in July 2020 at The Square at Bressi Ranch center. 2668 Gateway Road, Suite 180, Carlsbad. giaolakitchen.com

La Taverna — Hillcrest: Open since March, this Italian restaurant serves an all-organic menu of Roman and Sicilian dishes, including pastas and wood-fired pizza. 3650 Fifth Ave., San Diego. latavernasd.com

Scuderie Italia — Pacific Beach: Opened in September by the owners of Landini’s Pizzeria, it serves chef Gabriella Titoto’s menu of pastas and Neapolitan pizzas. 1525 Garnet Ave., San Diego. scuderieitalia.com

Semola, the Ambrogio15 Gastronomy Project — La Jolla: From the Ambrogio15 pizzeria team, this recently opened Milanese-style modern Italian restaurant specializes in house-made pastas, plated entrees and, soon, a chef’s table experience. 7556 Fay Ave., La Jolla. semolapasta.com

Salvatore’s Cucina and Lounge — Downtown: Danny and Marco McGuire’s month-old restaurant serves Italian with a Baja/Southern California twist. 750 B St., San Diego. salvatoressandiego.com

Smokey & the Brisket — La Mesa: Farmer’s Table chef/owner Alberto Morreale debuted this combination barbecue/Italian restaurant in January at the former Lake Murray Cafe. 5465 Lake Murray Blvd., La Mesa. smokeyandthebrisketsd.com

Trattoria Don Pietro — Old Town: Pietro and Joe Busalacchi opened this Sicilian restaurant and cocktail bar in April. 2415 San Diego Ave., San Diego. trattoriadonpietro.com

Pietro Gallo practices making pinsa, a lighter form of pizza crust, at Civico by the Park in Bankers Hill in June 2020. (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Pizzerias

American Pizza Mfg. — La Jolla: Opened in July 2020, Andrew Melone’s takeout-only restaurant serves take-and-bake pizza and pasta dishes, where customers can preorder a custom-built pie they can bake at home. 7402 La Jolla Blvd., La Jolla. americanpizzamfg.com.

Civico by the Park — Bankers Hill: Brothers Dario and Pietro Gallo of Civico 1845 fame revamped their Il Dandy restaurant into a more casual Calabrian pizzeria, specializing in authentic pinsa romana. 2550 Fifth Ave., Unit 120, San Diego. civicobythepark.com

Del Lusso Napoletano Pizza — Carlsbad: Walter Wong and Steven Seminara launched this fast-casual indoor/outdoor pizzeria in the opening days of the pandemic. It specializes in Naples-style pizza, pastas, plated entrees and a large European wine list. 6021 Innovation Way, Carlsbad. dellussopizza.com

Gelati & Peccati — North Park: This walk-up Roman-style pizza slice and gelato shop opened in July 2020. It’s a collaboration between Buona Forchetta founder Matteo Cattaneo, pizza chef Luca Zamboni and gelato chef Giovanni Bonomi. 3068 University Ave., San Diego. gelatiandpeccati.com

HottMess Pizza & Sideyard BBQ — Barrio Logan: Two quick-service eateries opened in the past year at the outdoor Acre of Awesome Thorn Brewery complex. 1735 National Ave., San Diego. sdhotmess.com

The Shop: Pizza & Cocktails — Rancho Bernardo: This pizzeria and bar opened in September 2020. It specializes in deep-dish pizzas and serves 11 custom cocktails. 11967 Bernardo Plaza Drive, San Diego. theshop858.com

Burgeon Beer’s The Arbor restaurant interior. (Burgeon Beer)

Beer/booze-forward eateries

The Arbor — Little Italy: Burgeon Beer’s tasting room and scratch kitchen opened in April 2020. The menu mixes Mexican, Asian and Middle Eastern dishes. 1326 Kettner Blvd., San Diego. burgeonbeer.com

Cerveza Jack’s — Gaslamp Quarter: Good Time Design opened this Southern-themed restaurant and bar in February in the former location of Cheeseburgers and Beer, offering, with 40 beers on tap. 322 Fifth Ave., San Diego. cervezajacks.com

Dishes from Cerveza Jack’s, which opened in February 2021 in the Gaslamp Quarter. (Patrick Samokhvalof)

Garibaldi — Downtown: This downtown rooftop restaurant/speakeasy at the InterContinental hotel in the Core-Columbia neighborhood specializes in Sardinian cuisine and Italian-inspired aged cocktails. 901 Bayfront Court, San Diego. catchgaribaldi.com

Harbor & Sky — Downtown: Located on the fifth floor deck of the Residence Inn & SpringHill Suites in the Core-Columbia neighborhood, this rooftop bar offers full bar service and a light bites menu of shared plates, salads, sandwiches, flatbreads and more. 900 Bayfront Court, San Diego. harborandskysandiego.com

Hidden Craft — Downtown: This self-service 36-tap beer hall and restaurant opened in June 2020 in the Core-Columbia neighborhood. The menu features salads, flatbreads, burgers and a rotating selection of San Diego craft beers. 600 W. Broadway, Suite 13, San Diego. hiddencraftsd.com

Liberty Call Distillery & Restaurant — Barrio Logan: The Spring Valley-based maker of small-batch whiskey, bourbon and gin opened its first restaurant/distillery concept in June 2020. in February. It features a California tapas menu. 1985 National Ave., Suite 1131, San Diego. libertycall.com

Metl Bar Creamery & Cafe — North Park: This 4-month-old breakfast/lunch café specializes in cocktail ice cream and Southern-inspired brunch fare. 2835 University Ave., San Diego. metlbar.com

At Ponto Lago restaurant at the Park Hyatt Aviara in Carlsbad, chefs bring some dishes right to the table in the dining room. (Courtesy photo)

Baja flavors

Arlo — Mission Valley: Opened last summer at the newly renovated Town & Country resort, this Josh Mousakes-led restaurant has an eclectic American menu with Baja influences. 500 Hotel Circle North, San Diego. arlosandiego.com.

El Cruce +241 — Chula Vista: With a menu by Ensenada chef Sano Hussong, this restaurant, wine bar and tap room specializes in Baja cuisine, wines from the Valle de Guadalupe and Mexican beer. 241 Third Ave., Chula Vista. elcrucechulavista.com

Ponto Lago — Carlsbad: Replacing Vivace at the newly renovated Park Hyatt Aviara resort, this restaurant helmed by chef Pierre Albaladejo specializes in Baja California-inspired cuisine. 7100 Aviara Resort Drive, Carlsbad. parkhyattaviara.com/eat-drink/ponto-lago/

Puesto Mission Valley + Cervecería. (Jose Lopez)

Mexican

Carte Blanche Bistro & Bar — Oceanside: Old Town Family Hospitality and chef Alex Carballo opened this indoor/outdoor restaurant that serves French-inspired Mexican food in a French farmhouse-style bistro restaurant. 339 N. Cleveland St., Oceanside. eatcarteblanche.com

La Doña — Ocean Beach: Tijuana-raised chef Gabby Lopez helms this Mexican restaurant and cocktail bar that opened last fall in the former Nati’s space. 1825 Bacon St., San Diego. ladonaob.com

Municipal Taco — Oceanside: Beermaker Chris Brown and chef Edgar Chong opened this Mexican restaurant, brewery and mezcal bar in the former Urge Gastropub space in June. 2002 S. Coast Highway, Oceanside. municipaltaco.com

Puesto Mission Valley + Cervecería: The family-owned gourmet Mexican restaurant company opened its third location in July 2020 in the former Gordon Biersch restaurant-brewery. The 10,000-square-foot venue includes Puesto’s first craft brewery featuring house brewed Mexican lagers. 5010 Mission Center Road, San Diego. eatpuesto.com

High/Low, a breakfast and lunch restaurant at the new Mission Pacific Hotel in Oceanside, opened May 24. (Courtesy of F10 Creative)

Brunch/Lunch

Breakfast and Bubbles — Hillcrest: This boozy brunch spot opened in the former Café on Park space in May. Menu mixes American and Sardinian cuisine with raw bar, caviar service and Champagne flights. 3831 Park Blvd., San Diego. breakfastandbubblessandiego.com

Eggies — Multiple locations: San Diego’s Rise & Shine Hospitality Group has been on an opening spree with four new locations since early 2020 of these quick-service takeout-only shops serving breakfast sandwiches, jarred French toast and side dishes. East Village, Pacific Beach, Liberty Station and North Park. eggies.com

Chiefy Café — Gaslamp Quarter: The owners of Moe Beans coffee shop reopened it this month as a dog-friendly, art-filled coffehouse/cafe with a larger menu and new pet-welcoming patio. 777 Sixth Ave., San Diego. chiefycafe.com

High/Low — Oceanside: Opened in May at the new Mission Pacific Hotel, this café serves breakfast and lunch with an unobstructed view of the beach and city pier. 201 N. Myers St., Oceanside. highlowoside.com

Piper Oceanside: Chef Curtis Habecker helms this sunny indoor/outdoor farm-to-table cafe that opened for breakfast and lunch in May at the new oceanfront Seabird boutique hotel in Oceanside. 101 Mission Ave., Oceanside. theseabirdresort.com

Sunnyboy Biscuit Co. — Hillcrest: Chef Gabriel Ferguson opened his comfort food eatery for takeout the day after restaurant dining rooms closed on March 17, 2020. The Hillcrest shop specializes in biscuit sandwiches, fried chicken and other Southern specialties. 3749 Park Blvd., San Diego. sunnyboybiscuitco.com

Fortunate Son, an old-school Chinese restaurant, opened in August 2020 in North Park. (James Tran)

Asian

Da Nang Corner — Convoy District: This family-run Vietnamese restaurant opened in Kearny Mesa last fall. 4428 Convoy St., San Diego. danangcorner.com

Fortunate Son — North Park: CH Projects transformed its former Soda & Swine location into a Chinese restaurant specializing in playful updates on classic takeout dishes. 2943 Adams Ave., San Diego. fortunatesonchinese.com

Junya’s Crispy Karaage — Convoy District: RakiRaki Ramen founder Junya Watanabe is a pop-up karaage chicken menu, available for takeout or for in-house dining at the Kearny Mesa RakiRaki location. 4646 Convoy St., Suite 102-A, San Diego. rakirakiramen.com.

Lumi by Akira Back — Gaslamp Quarter: Opened by RMD Group in the historic Grand Pacific Hotel in June 2020, this rooftop restaurant features a menu by South Korean-born Michelin-starred chef Akira Back. The menu features innovative Japanese cuisine with Nikkei and Korean influences. 366 Fifth Ave., San Diego. lumirooftop.com

Naegi Izakaya — Oceanside: Opened in May by the founder of soon-to-open Matsu restaurant, chef/owner William Eick, this new takeout-only quick-service restaurant serves Japanese-inspired karaage chicken and egg salad sandwiches on his house-baked Japanese milk bread buns as well as chicken wings and other dishes.626 Tremont St., Oceanside. eatatnaegi.com.

Switchboard Restaurant & Bar — Oceanside: Opened in July 2020 at Hilton Tapestry’s new The Fin Hotel, Switchboard serves Hawaiian-inspired fare like Korean loco moco, malasadas doughnuts and chicken curry katsu sandwiches. 131 S. Coast Highway, Oceanside. theswitchboardrestaurant.com

Teriyaki & Bao — Carlsbad: Jenny and James Pyo, owners of Love Boat Sushi and Harumama, opened this Asian fusion concept in November. It serves teriyaki dishes, curries, udon dishes and more. 711 Grand Ave., Carlsbad. harumamasd.com/teriyaik-bao

Starfish Filipino Eatery — Ocean Beach: Opened in March, it serves modern Filipino cuisine with Asian and Spanish influences such as adobo chicken and pancit bihon. 1830 Sunset Cliffs Blvd., Suite E, San Diego. starfisheatery.com

Dave’s Hot Chicken, located at 1001 Garnet Ave. in Pacific Beach (Savanah Duffy)

Hot stuff

Baba’s Hot Chicken — Hillcrest: This Riverside chain, specializing in Nashville-style hot chicken and sides, opened its first San Diego County location in mid-March. 406 University Ave., San Diego. babashotchicken.com

Corner Chicken — East Village: From the owners of San Diego’s Tajima Ramen chain, this all-natural, cage-free chicken sandwich and tenders restaurant, with flavors from “natural” to “XXX” spicy, took over the former Café Chloe space in June 2020. 721 Ninth Ave., San Diego. thecornerchicken.com

Dave’s Hot Chicken — Pacific Beach: The wildly popular Los Angeles fast-casual chain opened its first San Diego County location in May 2020. Launched in 2017 as an East Hollywood pop-up, Dave’s sells Nashville-style hot chicken tenders, sliders and sides. 1001 Garnet Ave., Suite 100, San Diego. daveshotchicken.com

Roanna Canete at her Gluten Free Baking Co. in North Park. (Lindsay Kreighbaum)

Bakeries

Donutgram — Escondido: After years of working for doughnut chains, the Guevera family opened their own shop in April 2020. It specializes in Mexican-inspired flavors like horchata and mazapan, house-baked croissants and muffins, and sandwiches and smoothies. 131 E Washington Ave Suite A, Escondido. instagram.com/donutgramco/.

The Gluten-Free Baking Co. — North Park: Former wholesale gluten-free baker Roanna Canete opened her first brick-and-mortar space just as the pandemic dawned. Its menu includes breads, bagels, cookies, doughnuts, cupcakes and custom cakes. 4594 30th St., San Diego. thegfbankingco.com.

Izola Bakery — East Village: When his commercial photography business dried up last year, Jeffrey Lamont Brown turned his third-floor loft into an artisan bakery, turning out sourdough loaves, croissants and pastries lowered down to customers via a rope-drawn basket. 710 13th St., Suite 300, San Diego. izolabakery.com

La Clochette du Coin — Pacific Beach: This new location of the La Jolla-born café, is home to Hommage Bakehouse, an artisanal bakery specializing in laminated pastry doughs. 4680 Cass St., San Diego. laclochetteducoin.com

L’atelier de Paris — Encinitas & Carlsbad: Belgian-born chefs David Laurent and Guillaume Vande Capelle opened their first French patisserie last summer in the former 2Good2B bakery space at 204 N. El Camino Real in Encinitas. They added a second location last month in the shuttered St. Tropez Bakery space at 7150 Avenida Encinas, Suite 100, Carlsbad. latelierdeparis.com

Matteo — South Park: The passion project of Coronado restaurateur Matteo Cattaneo, this nonprofit bakery took over the former Rebecca’s Coffee House space in March 2020. All profits go to local charitable causes, with the beneficiary changing quarterly. 3015 Juniper St., San Diego. instagram.com/matteoforacause

Solomon Bagels and Donuts — North Park: Retired bagel shop entrepreneur Jeffrey Wang opened this shop in April 2020, offering house-made bagels and doughnuts, as well as sandwiches, salads, soups and desserts. 4152 30th St., San Diego. solomonbagels.com

Ice cream flavors from Mr. Trustee Creamery, a scoop shop located in Mission Hills (Hayley Hill Photography)

Sweets

Mr. Trustee Creamery — Mission Hills: Opened in May 2020, this walk-up ice-cream window at Trust Restaurant Group’s Cardellino eatery serves small-batch gourmet flavors dreamed up by Trust pastry chef Jeremy Harville. 4033 Gondfinch St., San Diego. instagram.com/mrtrusteeicecream

Wynn’s Ice Cream — San Marcos: Chris and Sarah Wynn opened this gourmet scoop shop in October, serving small-batch ice creams in locally inspired flavors. 251 N. City Drive, San Marcos. wynnsicecream.com