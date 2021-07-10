Chipotle honors San Diego sprinter Michael Norman

Fans of Michael Norman, a San Diego-based sprinter headed to the summer Olympics in Tokyo this month as a member of Team USA, can cheer him on over a Michael Norman burrito at Chipotle locations through Aug. 8.

The new burrito — with double chicken, light brown rice, light black beans, tomatillo green chili salsa, guacamole and lettuce — is one of 10 new menu items this summer inspired by Team USA athletes. Visit teamchipotle.chipotle.com.

Kragen writes about restaurants for The San Diego Union-Tribune. Email her at pam.kragen@sduniontribune.com.