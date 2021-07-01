Advertisement
R&B Tea opens in Chula Vista

Chilled tea drinks at R&B Tea at Otay Ranch Town Center in Chula Vista.
(Courtesy photo)
By Pam Kragen
R&B Tea, a Taiwan-born tea chain known for its boba tea drinks, opened a new location June 18 at Otay Ranch Town Center in Chula Vista.

R&B has nearly 1,000 locations worldwide and is planning to open at least 20 U.S. locations before the end of this year, beginning in California. R&B opened its first San Diego County location early last year on Convoy Street in Kearny Mesa. A third local location is planned at the Shoppes at Carlsbad mall.

The chain sources its oolong teas from Taiwan, Sri Lanka and China. For details and addresses, visit rbtea.us.

Kragen writes about local restaurants for The San Diego Union-Tribune. Email her at pam.kragen@sduniontribune.com.

Pam Kragen

Pam Kragen is a feature writer who specializes in writing human interest, dining, theater and opera stories. She joined The San Diego Union-Tribune staff in October 2012 after 27 years at the North County Times, where she served as the Arts & Features Editor, as well as the paper’s longtime arts writer and theater/opera critic. She is the president and co-founder of the San Diego Theatre Critics Circle. She holds a bachelor of arts degree in journalism from San Diego State University and completed fellowships in theater criticism at the University of Southern California and opera/classical music criticism at Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. She reports from the U-T’s North County office in San Marcos.

