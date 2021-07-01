R&B Tea opens in Chula Vista

R&B Tea, a Taiwan-born tea chain known for its boba tea drinks, opened a new location June 18 at Otay Ranch Town Center in Chula Vista.

R&B has nearly 1,000 locations worldwide and is planning to open at least 20 U.S. locations before the end of this year, beginning in California. R&B opened its first San Diego County location early last year on Convoy Street in Kearny Mesa. A third local location is planned at the Shoppes at Carlsbad mall.

The chain sources its oolong teas from Taiwan, Sri Lanka and China. For details and addresses, visit rbtea.us.

Kragen writes about local restaurants for The San Diego Union-Tribune. Email her at pam.kragen@sduniontribune.com.