PureFish, seafood company founded by San Diego resident, expands sales to local markets

Vacuum-sealed PureFish seafood trays are rolling out in several San Diego supermarkets this summer.
By Pam Kragen
PureFish, a seafood company that since December has shipped crates of pre-trimmed frozen portions of fish and shellfish on oven-ready trays to customers’ homes, is expanding its sales into local retail markets.

PureFish was launched by San Diego resident Shahin Mobine, a fishing industry veteran who has been in the sustainable seafood industry for several years. His company has worked closely with ocean fishing companies as well as aquafarms in Scotland and Wales to market all-natural, free-swimming salmon, trout and other species.

Besides direct-shipping to consumers, the fish is now being sold at Blue Box Butcher in Little Italy. On July 1, PureFish will be available at Specialty Produce in Mission Hills, then at all Jimbo’s Naturally Markets on July 4. All Frazier Farms locations will carry the product beginning July 10, and it will be introduced at the North Park Thursday farmers market on June 17. Visit purefish.com.

Kragen writes about restaurants for the San Diego Union-Tribune. Email her at pam.kragen@sduniontribune.com.

