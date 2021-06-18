Copyright © 2021, San Diego Union-Tribune | CA Notice of Collection
Advertisement
Advertisement
Share
Eat | Drink

San Diego’s Caffeine Crawl returns next weekend

Head roaster Nick Berardi makes a heart with roasted Guatemalan coffee beans at the Mostra warehouse in Carmel Mountain area.
Head roaster Nick Berardi makes a heart with some roasted Guatemalan coffee beans at the Mostra warehouse in Carmel Mountain area on January 2, 2020 in San Diego, California. Mostra Coffee is one of the participants in this year’s Caffeine Crawl.
(Eduardo Contreras/The San Diego Union-Tribune)
By Pam Kragen
Share

San Diego’s 8th annual Caffeine Crawl, a self-guided tour of up to 20 San Diego County coffee, tea and chocolate shops, will return on June 26 and 27.

This year’s businesses are located all over San Diego County. There are eight self-driving routes that ticket-buyers can choose which day they go and which four to five different shops they will visit. Tickets are $34.50 (for four location) to $38.50 (for five).

Participants include: Acento Coffee Roasters; Achilles Coffee Roasters; Cafe Moto; Coava Coffee Roasters; Coffee Hub and Cafe; Copa Vida; Dojo Cafe; Kakawa Coffee; HOB Coffee; Holsem Coffee; Manzanita Roasting; Moe Coffee; Moniker General; Mostra Coffee; Nibble Chocolate; Point Loma Tea; Por Vida Cafe; Public Square Coffee House; Ryan Bros. Coffee; S3 Coffee Bar; Ultreya Coffee and Tea; and Yipao Coffee. For details, visit caffeinecrawl.com.

Kragen writes about restaurants for the San Diego Union-Tribune. Email her at pam.kragen@sduniontribune.com.

Eat | Drink EventsThings To Do
Pam Kragen

Pam Kragen is a feature writer who specializes in writing human interest, dining, theater and opera stories. She joined The San Diego Union-Tribune staff in October 2012 after 27 years at the North County Times, where she served as the Arts & Features Editor, as well as the paper’s longtime arts writer and theater/opera critic. She is the president and co-founder of the San Diego Theatre Critics Circle. She holds a bachelor of arts degree in journalism from San Diego State University and completed fellowships in theater criticism at the University of Southern California and opera/classical music criticism at Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. She reports from the U-T’s North County office in San Marcos.

More on the Subject

Advertisement