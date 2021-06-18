San Diego’s Caffeine Crawl returns next weekend

San Diego’s 8th annual Caffeine Crawl, a self-guided tour of up to 20 San Diego County coffee, tea and chocolate shops, will return on June 26 and 27.

This year’s businesses are located all over San Diego County. There are eight self-driving routes that ticket-buyers can choose which day they go and which four to five different shops they will visit. Tickets are $34.50 (for four location) to $38.50 (for five).

Participants include: Acento Coffee Roasters; Achilles Coffee Roasters; Cafe Moto; Coava Coffee Roasters; Coffee Hub and Cafe; Copa Vida; Dojo Cafe; Kakawa Coffee; HOB Coffee; Holsem Coffee; Manzanita Roasting; Moe Coffee; Moniker General; Mostra Coffee; Nibble Chocolate; Point Loma Tea; Por Vida Cafe; Public Square Coffee House; Ryan Bros. Coffee; S3 Coffee Bar; Ultreya Coffee and Tea; and Yipao Coffee. For details, visit caffeinecrawl.com.

Kragen writes about restaurants for the San Diego Union-Tribune. Email her at pam.kragen@sduniontribune.com.