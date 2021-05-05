Mother’s Day 2021: 15 San Diego brunch and dinner spots where you can celebrate Mom

Here’s a roundup of some of the special Mother’s Day menus local restaurants are offering. Since Mother’s Day is traditionally the busiest day of the year for restaurants, and local dining rooms are still operating at reduced capacities due to the pandemic, reservations are strongly recommended.

A.R. Valentien, La Jolla

The Lodge at Torrey Pines restaurant will serve a three-course Mother’s Day menu from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. Dishes include early summer pappardelle, lobster and Meyer lemon risotto and lamb chops Scottadito. Cost is $85 for adults, $45 for children ages 11 and under and $20 extra for free-flowing Champagne. 11480 N. Torrey Pines Road, La Jolla, (858) 777-6635, lodgetorreypines.com/ar-valentien.

Moms will get a buy-one-get-one-free taco deal on Mother’s Day at all City Tacos locations. (Courtesy of City Tacos)

City Tacos, multiple locations

This San Diego-based taqueria chain will offer all moms a buy-one-get-one-free taco deal on Sunday. For locations, visit citytacossd.com.

El Cruce +241, Chula Vista

This newly opened Baja kitchen, tap room and wine bar will be offering moms free flowers from The Singing Florist during its brunch hours on Sunday. The restaurant serves Baja-inspired brunch dishes, including chilaquiles. 241 3rd Ave., Suite C, (619) 349-2389, Chula Vista, elcrucechulavista.com.

Truffled mushroom toast is on the Mother’s Day brunch menu at Farmer & the Seahorse in La Jolla. (Courtesy of Farmer & the Seahorse)

Farmer & the Seahorse, La Jolla

Chef Sam Deckman’s Torrey Pines restaurant is hosting a three-course, $50 brunch on Sunday with selections that include truffled mushroom toast with heirloom tomatoes and burrata, lobster Benedict, braised short rib hash and a s’mores bar. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 10966 Torreyana Road, San Diego, (858) 260-5400, farmerandtheseahorse.com.

Farmer’s Bottega, Mission Hills

This farm-to-table restaurant will be offering moms a free chocolate-covered strawberry with brunch or dinner on Sunday. Dish options include brioche French toast and oxtail ravioli. 860 W. Washington St., San Diego, (619) 458-9929, farmersbottega.com.

International Smoke, Del Mar

This year-old global barbecue-inspired restaurant from Michael Mina and Ayesha Curry will be offering special Mother’s Day brunch from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and dinner from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Sunday. Specials include the “Breakfast in Bed,” a $75 brunch with house-smoked salmon dip, lobster deviled eggs, asparagus quiche and blueberry crepes. The “Dinner’s Basket” is a $155 dinner that includes burrata salad with hazelnuts, lobster-Thai coconut soup, petit filet mignon with crab fried rice and Valrhona chocolate cake parfait. One Paseo, 3387 Del Mar Heights Drive, Building One, San Diego, (619) 331-4528, internationalsmoke.com.

Loews Coronado Bay Resort, Coronado

This Silver Strand resort is offering a Mother’s Day brunch from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at its Crown Landing restaurant. The a la carte menu features Black Forest waffle, Dungeness crab omelet, chilaquiles, steak frites and grilled salmon salad. Parking will be validated. 4000 Coronado Bay Road, Coronado (619) 424-4444, crownlanding.com.

Mongolian Hot Pot in Clairemont Mesa and its sister restaurant Shabu Works in Mira Mesa will offer moms a free glass of wine with meal purchase on Mother’s Day. (Courtesy of Mongolian Hot Pot)

Mongolian Hot Pot & Shabu Works

Sister restaurants Mongolian Hot Pot in Clairemont Mesa and Shabu Works in Mira Mesa will offer moms a free glass of wine with purchase of a hot pot meal on Sunday. The restaurants offer communal meals where meats such as Prime Angus rib eye, shrimp, vegetables and noodles simmer together in a pot on the dining table. Mongolian Hot Pot, 4718 Clairemont Mesa Blvd., mongolianhotpot.com; Shabu Works, 9841 Mira Mesa Blvd., San Diego, shabuworks.com.

One of the special desserts that will be served on Mother’s Day at Operacaffe in the Gaslamp Quarter. (Courtesy of Operacaffe)

Operacaffe, Gaslamp Quarter

This Gaslamp eatery will be serving a special Italian-style brunch menu, with dishes that include crespella alla Nutella (Nutella and fruit-stuffed crepes) and breakfast tagliata (beef) with eggs, seared sirloin, onions, mushrooms and Asiago cheese. Moms will get free mimosas and desserts all day. 835 Fourth Ave., San Diego, (619) 234-6538, operacaffe.com.

Moms will get a buy-one-get-one-free pizza offer on Mother’s Day at all Pieology locations in San Diego County. (Courtesy of Pieology)

Pieology Pizzeria, multiple locations

This national pizzeria chain, with locations in Carlsbad, Escondido and San Diego, is offering all moms a buy-one-get-one-free pizza deal for in-store dining on Sunday. For any $25 gift card purchase that day, a free $5 bonus gift card that will be available for redemption May 10-July 31 only. For locations, visit pieology.com.

Quiero Tacos, Marina District

This newly opened taco spot at Mike Hess Brewing in Seaport Village is offering moms a buy-one-get-one-free taco special on Sunday. Options include the Mike Hess fish taco, carnitas trio and more. 879 W. Harbor Drive, Suite W14-E, San Diego, (619) 230-5433, quierotacossd.com.

Blueberry pancakes are on the breakfast/brunch menu for Mother’s Day at 7 Mile Kitchen in Carlsbad. (Courtesy of 7 Mile Kitchen)

7 Mile Kitchen, Carlsbad

This casual indoor/outdoor restaurant at the Sheraton Carlsbad Resort & Spa is offering a new a la carte brunch menu from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. All moms will receive a free long-stem rose when they arrive. New dishes include short rib hash, shrimp and grits and mushroom avocado toast. The house specialty, wood-fired pizzas, will also be available during brunch hours. 5420 Grand Pacific Drive, Carlsbad. (760) 827-2514, 7milekitchen.com.

STK Steakhouse, Downtown San Diego

STK is offering a “roses and rosé" brunch and dinner menu for moms. Besides a special brunch menu with lobster and eggs Benedict and cinnamon French toast, moms will receive a rose and a $9.99 glass of rosé with either brunch or dinner on Sunday. 600 F St., San Diego, (619) 354-5988, stksteakhouse.com.

Union Kitchen & Tap, Encinitas

From noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Union Kitchen will offer live music by Casey Turner during its Mother’s Day brunch, with dishes such as skillet cornbread Benedict with grilled Andouille sausage and vegetarian green omelet with zucchini, spinach, scallions, asparagus, avocado and basil pesto. 1108 S. Coast Highway 101, Encinitas, (760) 230-2337, localunion101.com.